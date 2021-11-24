Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City writer and director Johannes Roberts has a simple answer to why he decided to adapt two full games into a single movie: he’s “too greedy.” Talking to CBR about the upcoming film, Roberts explained how he got complete creative control while doing Welcome to Raccoon City, which led him to merge Resident Evil 1’s and Resident Evil 2’s plots into a single script.

Welcome to Raccoon City will follow the events of the franchise’s first two games when a deadly virus causes a zombie outbreak in the titular city. The movie will feature recurring characters of the game franchise, such as Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), and Ada Wong (Lily Gao). The first game takes place in a mansion, where a team of elite police officers uncovers the secret lab of an evil pharmaceutical corporation. The second game, taking place on the same night, shows how the zombie outbreak is wiping the city of Raccoon City close to the mansion.

While each game has its own sets of main characters and a rich story, Roberts decided to make a movie adaptation able to tell what happened in the mansion and the city at the same time. As the filmmaker explains, the reason is that he wanted to push the creative freedom he received to its limits while also drawing some inspiration from horror master John Carpenter.

In Roberts words:

“I wanted the mansion and I was given the keys to the kingdom and it was like, ‘What do I want to do?’ I want the mansion and then you wait to see if someone stops you and they don't and then you go, ‘I want the police station as well in my movie.’ It was fun and I'm hugely influenced by John Carpenter and his sensibilities as a storyteller. Assault on Precinct 13 is a one-night scenario and I thought that was a great way to tell this story and combine all the iconic elements and go back to the police station and mansion. It felt right and didn't feel like it was overloading something but it was a tricky balance and personally, I feel very pleased with the way that it worked. Like I said, it was pure greed in that I wanted that and that.”

We’ll see how Roberts’ greed pays off tomorrow, November 24, when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hit theaters.

Here’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s official synopsis:

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

