Sony has revealed the release date for the 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, including a list of all of the features that will be included in the new disk release. The physical copy of the film will be available on February 8, 2022 with a video-on-demand release date being on January 18, 2022.

The film follows two groups: a group of elite police officers known as STARS as they investigate odd occurrences at the Spencer mansion as well as rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who are battling a zombie outbreak in the titular city that has ties to the infamous Umbrella Corporation. The film is based on the popular Capcom video game series of the same name that was adapted as a series of films back in the mid 2000s.

The film, which was released in theaters two months ago and reboots the franchise years after the Milla Jovovich films, will feature a collectible steelbook for the franchise reboot which comes with five collectible postcards of fan art from around the world, giving fans a chance to really show off their love of the franchise.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

RELATED: ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City': Unused Monsters Revealed In Concept Art

The 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray will also include three special features, including:

Replicating the DNA

Cops, Corpses and Chaos

Zombies, Lickers and the Horrors of Resident Evil

The three special features will explore the film's efforts to properly translate the story and monsters of the beloved video game franchise to the screen. While the film did get mixed reviews, it was able to have a box office of $31.8 million, which is not bad considering its $25 million production budget.

This new Blu-ray edition is perfect for those who loved the film, giving them further insight into the reboot as well as more art full of those now iconic, terrifying and hungry creatures from this popular franchise who continue to haunt our nightmares.

Image via Sony

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Easter Eggs and References Blink and you’ll miss these zombie virus infected easter eggs!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email