Hot off the release of a character featurette about Claire Redfield, Sony Pictures shows fans the other half of the Redfields, with a new behind-the-scenes featurette focused on Claire’s brother Chris in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. While Claire’s featurette talked about some of the changes to her character, Chris’ featurette reinforces that this film is trying to be a fateful adaptation of the games — specifically, the first two games in the series that started all the way back in 1996.

In the video, writer/director Johannes Roberts describes Chris as “a small-town hero and now he is a part of the Raccoon City Police Department” which is most likely alluding to his military service backstory from the games. Roberts goes on to say that “Chris has to become more than this small-town hero. He has to become this action hero." The games had a similar transition for the character and, once the ever-expanding narrative reached its later entries, Chris was the type of person who would casually be punching boulders off cliff sides.

Robbie Amell, who plays Chris in the film, goes on a bit about the plot talking about Umbrella Corporation’s virus and how it infects Raccoon City. For any fan of this game franchise, that should be zombified music to your ears. This leads into Amell saying that “what’s really cool about our movie is it is very much an adaptation of the games. Like I’m living in the video game and it’s really really exciting."

That sentiment has been echoed throughout the film's entire marketing campaign. The trailer and these new featurettes are hammering home how much this looks and feels like the game. From the classic series imagery like the faithfully recreated first zombie reveal to the iconic locations like the Raccoon City Police Department or the Spencer Mansion, this film appears to be what fans of the games have been waiting for and feels like the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of this legendary horror franchise.

The wait is almost over, with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releasing only in theaters on November 24. The film stars Amell, Kaya Scodelario, Avan Jogia, Hannah John-Kamen, Lily Gao, Neal McDonough, and Tom Hopper.

You can watch the full featurette and read the synopsis down below:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

