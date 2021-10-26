Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new featurette for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City focused on Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield. While the movie version of Claire still wears the character’s iconic red jacket, the featurette also shows that writer and director Johannes Roberts is taking some liberties and changing the background of some characters.

In the featurette, Roberts says that “Claire Redfield is a runaway from Raccoon City. She’s run away because she feels something was very wrong there. Now she’s coming back to tell her brother some very important information.” Apparently, Claire is not looking for her missing brother, Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), in the upcoming movie. In fact, some scenes of the new featurette indicate Claire knows precisely where Chris is, and that’s she’s coming to Raccoon City to warn him about Umbrella’s secret experiments. So, Claire will be more involved with Umbrella in the movie than she was in the games, making her a central character for Welcome to Raccoon City’s plot.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will follow the events of the franchise’s first two games when a deadly virus causes a zombie outbreak in the titular city. The movie will feature recurring characters of the game franchise, such as Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), and Ada Wong (Lily Gao). Welcome to Raccoon City's cast also includes Neal McDonough as William Berkins, Marins Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Donal Logue as Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is being produced by Constantin Film, the same company behind Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series focused on brand-new characters. As both adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise share the same producer, there’s a possibility they take place in the same universe.

While previous footage underlines how Welcome to Raccoon City faithfully adapts the first two installments in the Resident Evil game franchise, the new featurette shows that Roberts was not afraid to change characters and events. We’ll soon be able to see just how much got changed when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24 — and, most importantly, how these changes are beneficial for the movie. Check out the new featurette below:

Here’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s official synopsis:

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

