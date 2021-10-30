Hannah John-Kamen’s Jill Valentine is the star of a new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City featurette. The video is part of a series that already explored Avan Jogia’s Leon S. Kennedy, Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell’s Chris Redfield, and Tom Hopper’s Albert Wesker. So, of course, we all know what that means: Lily Gao’s Ada Wong is coming up next!

As with previous featurettes, Jill’s video presents the character to the public with new scenes from the upcoming film are revealed. Through these small summaries, Sony and Roberts show just how much the video game franchise inspired the theatrical adaptation and what liberties they took to put all of the fan-favorite characters in a single movie. In Jill’s case, she’s still a “bad-ass” according to John-Kamen.

In the featurette, John-Kamen also says that she loves horror movies and always goes, "‘If this really happened, how would I survive?’” The way the star sees it, “For Jill, it's guns… She works in the police force in the small town. She's very loyal. You don't mess with her.” To underline how Jill’s an impulsive sharp-shooter, the featurette also shows her killing a crow, a reference to how players can find some items in multiple Resident Evil games.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will follow the events of the franchise’s first two games when a deadly virus causes a zombie outbreak in the titular town. Welcome to Raccoon City cast also includes Neal McDonough as William Berkins, Marins Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Donal Logue as Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is produced by Constantin Film, the same company behind Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series focused on brand-new characters. As both adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise share the same producer, there’s a possibility they take place in the same universe.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hit theaters on November 24. Check the new featurette below.

Here’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s official synopsis:

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

