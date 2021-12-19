After a fourteen year run, the Resident Evil film franchise has grown old enough to warrant a reboot. The newest film, 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, acts as a turning point for the gaming franchise’s movie career. Where the previous films largely followed their own narrative path, occasionally sprinkling in Easter eggs and enemies from the video games, the reboot tells a much more faithful adaptation of the events in the games. Gone are Alice and throwaway characters written explicitly for use in the movies, replaced by fan favorite characters like Claire and Chris Redfield (Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell), Leon Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and William Bikrin (Neal McDonough).

With a more accurate retelling of the events of the video game comes with it on-screen depictions of legendary Resident Evil monsters. Instantly recognizable monsters like classic zombies and zombie dogs abound, with the inclusion of grander, more sinister figures like the licker making an appearance. With some of these horrific monsters only receiving a couple lines of dialogue for explanation, we’ve compiled a guide of each monster's backstory, filling in from the Resident Evil video game canon where necessary.

Spoilers for the film below.

Zombies

Zombies are what the Resident Evil franchise is primarily known for, with each installment (both film and video game) swarming with hordes of ravenous undead. In Welcome to Raccoon City, it’s explained that the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation has been developing a virus that can turn people into biological weapons. The intention of the t-virus (tyrant) is to forego the need for training a traditional army, instead creating a mass of undead that can be weaponized. An additional advantage of the program is that the virus can spread quickly into more hosts after they’ve been killed, thus creating more “soldiers”.

Throughout the first act of the film, residents of Raccoon City appear to show signs of t-virus infection, with the diner waitress’ eye leaking blood and Chris Redfield’s hair-loss riddled neighbor attacking Claire. The potency of the t-virus and its ability to spread are later demonstrated in the Spencer mansion, where our characters find dozens of undead scientists wandering the halls. It’s here where we’re treated to an Easter egg from the games, with our characters finding a zombified scientist feeding, and turning to face the camera in an over-the-shoulder shot that harkens back to the original source material.

Cerberus (Zombie Dogs)

Welcome to Raccoon City opens with Claire Redfield hitchhiking into Raccoon City with a trucker and his doberman companion. Distracted by his hamburger and conversation with Claire, the trucker accidentally hits a woman who was crossing the road. After inspecting the body, it disappears when the two look away, leaving a pool of human remains which then become puppy chow for the unsupervised doberman. The dog’s eyes become cloudy and it begins drooling profusely, eventually biting the trucker. The zombified trucker then drives his semi through the gates of the police station, where the zombi-dog sneaks in to wreak even more havoc.

Appearing in the Resident Evil 2 video game, the zombie doberman is a staple in the franchise, being particularly notable as it wasn’t engineered through Umbrella Corporation experimentation but rather an unlucky accident.

William Birkin

The primary antagonist of the film, Doctor William Birkin is a scientist employed by Umbrella Corp who formerly ran the Raccoon City Orphanage where Claire and Chris Redfield lived. The children of the orphanage served as test subjects for his malicious experiments, including Lisa Trevor. In the beginning of the film, he comes to Claire’s bunk in the middle of the night with several Umbrella employees to take Claire for an experiment, where she eventually escapes.

In 1998, when Claire returns to Raccoon City as an adult, Dr. Birkin is living in the city with his wife and young daughter. The parties eventually meet in the secret underground Umbrella lab where Dr. Birkin infects himself with a vial of g-virus. After being shot and killed by Wesker (Tom Hopper), Birkin regains consciousness, sporting eye-ball like growths on his body and becoming increasingly more belligerent as he hunts Claire, Chris, and Leon. Growing in size and eventually becoming an unrecognizable monster, he serves as the film’s “final boss”, ripping the roof off of the protagonist's escaping train car and nearly killing Claire and Chris.

Lisa Trevor

The opening sequence of the film centers on a childhood Claire and Chris Redfield living in the Raccoon City Orphanage. A small girl with physical mutations slinks through the shadows to attempt to befriend Claire. She leads Claire to a playroom, writing her a note saying that she lives under the orphanage. When Claire looks into the tent, she finds it’s empty. Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa), the young girl who suffered countless experiments from Doctor William Birkin, is the most tragic “monster” in Welcome to Raccoon City, and perhaps the entire franchise.

Lisa, unlike the other infected in the film, retains her humanity despite undergoing testing at the hands of Dr. Birkin. When Claire returns to Raccoon City, Lisa recognizes her and guides her to the secret underground Umbrella passage. In the video games, Lisa Trevor is a frequent test subject of Umbrella Corporation, as her strong regenerative abilities meant that experiments that often killed other hosts were more easily studied on Lisa.

Licker

The licker, easily identifiable by its small stature, long tongue, and exposed brain, stages an attack on Leon Kennedy. Quick moving and agile, the licker is one of the film’s creepier foes. In the canon of the Resident Evil franchise, lickers were t-virus zombies who were re-infected with the virus in a controlled environment.

Conceptually similar to t-virus zombies, lickers were created for use as living weapons, and were initially unstable. Lickers have an inhuman appearance, hunched over and moving on all fours, and able to jump incredible distances. Additional experimentation meant the loss of their eyes, and as such the monsters are completely blind, navigating purely through sound.

Infected Crows

Early in the film, a crow flies into a window and writhes on the ground in a pile of mutated agony. Much like the truck driver's doberman, the crows of Racoon City have mutated into grotesque monsters from consuming t-virus infected flesh. In the video games, infected crows differ from other infected animals in that their appearance is nearly identical to their un-infected counterparts, discernible only by their red eyes. Additionally, they are often non-confrontational, and will only attack if provoked first. However, once provoked, they attack as a pack, swarming their target.

