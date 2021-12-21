This was a really good year for horror, but one of the forgotten films that came out in the crowded Thanksgiving season was Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. While Sony Pictures did market the film heavily, as of right now this reboot based on the popular video game franchise has only made $31 million at the box office with a modest budget of $25 million. However, after almost a month of exclusively being in theaters, Sony has announced the film has come home on digital and to celebrate they released the first nine minutes of the movie to give people a taste of this frightful adaptation.

The scene starts at the Raccoon City Orphanage and shows a young Chris and Claire Redfield after Claire follows an unknown creature named Lisa Trevor into a playroom. Unknown to Clare, this is one of the first experiments of the evil Umbrella Corporation. It is an admittedly creepy scene full of moody lighting, classic horror suspense, creepy music, and sets the dark tone nicely for the rest of the film. This scene also gives us a look at Neal McDonough’s William Birkin who is a researcher at the Umbrella Corporation and in the games is the one who throws Raccoon City completely into chaos.

The scene then jumps to years later in 1998 when an adult Claire played by Kaya Scodelario is coming back to Raccoon City reluctantly with a trucker. The driver accidentally hits someone walking in the middle of the road which, before they could even think, turns into a classic Resident Evil zombie and this is where the 9 minute clip ends.

RELATED: 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Monsters ExplainedResident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was heavily marketed on the fact that the filmmakers were being faithful to the games and giving what the fanbase has been wanting since the first attempt at a film franchise with Milla Jovovich. While writer and director Johannes Roberts stayed true to his word in presenting a more horror based experience that combined the stories of the first two games, critics were not impressed with the film. The audience score is currently at a respectable 66%, but with 73 reviews the horror movie currently holds a lackluster critics score of 30%.

This film may be proof that staying true to the source material does not always guarantee a good movie, but you can decide for yourself by seeing the film, which is still in theaters, or by renting the movie on its website here. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Scodelario, McDonough, Avan Jogia, Hannah John-Karman, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, and Lily Gao.

You can watch the full nine-minute opening down below

