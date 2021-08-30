2021 is not a bad year to be a Resident Evil fan. After the release of Resident Evil Village earlier this year, and Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series in July, it’s time to get pumped up again for another release – this time on the big screen. Sony has released the first look images for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the reboot of the survival horror franchise written and directed by Johannes Roberts (The Strangers: Prey at Night).

Even though the images are not very revealing in terms of zombies, set pieces, and Raccoon City itself, they provide a glimpse of the cast in character. Now, fans know how Kaya Scodelario looks as the new live-action version of Claire Redfield, as well as Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. The images also show Hannah John-Kamen as the new Jill Valentine, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker.

Arguably the most exciting reveal is the image teasing Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa), a girl that, on the Resident Evil video games’ story, was abducted by Umbrella scientists who exposed her to all sorts of test viruses. In spite of surviving multiple mutations, she became an incredibly dangerous monster. She is one of the most iconic villains in the franchise and a character that seemed a bit too far out for the big screen, until now.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City abandons the story told in the Milla Jovovich film series, which ended in 2016. The reboot will be based on the first two installments of the video game series, and follows survivors trying to make it out of Raccoon City after the very first zombie T-virus outbreak. Netflix is also producing a live-action series, which is yet to get a premiere date.

You can read the official synopsis below:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to premiere on November 24 in theaters. You can see more new images below:

