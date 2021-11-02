The director of the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Johannes Roberts, spoke in a recent interview with SFX where he talked about making the movie and his future plans for a potential series. During the interview, Roberts mentioned that he would want to bring parts of Resident Evil 4 into the next movie.

While he was talking about the process of making Welcome to Raccoon City, he told SFX:

"Over these last few years, there’s been a change in how computer-game adaptations are made and perceived, and about an audience that was going to see it. There was always the thought process that gamers don’t tend to come out to the cinema, and you need to appeal to other audiences. This movie’s concept is to be a scary, standalone movie that should really appeal to a broad audience. What was interesting was how seriously we can take the IP that it was based on."

We've seen over the years that fans of video game series like Resident Evil do go out to watch these movies, and take the adaptations seriously. As this movie is mainly adapting the stories from the first two games, it seems that Roberts is trying to make a movie that will appeal both to the fans and a wider audience.

He then talked about some of the other games of the franchise, starting with the fourth game and how he's obsessed with it.

"I could very much see that becoming part of the next installment. There’s a lot of interesting lore and tiny details that we have brought into this movie, but would be amazing to expand on. There are characters that we didn’t use in this game that we would love to expand upon in the next movie. There’s also a different side of Resident Evil with Village and Resident Evil 7, where it’s a much darker, more horrific world."

If there is a sequel to Welcome to Racoon City, there is a very good chance we'll see the story of Resident Evil 4 adapted there. It also sounds like Roberts would be interested in bringing the stories of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil LVillage to the series as well, meaning we'll likely see Ethan Winters, the protagonist of both games, sometime in the future.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will serve as a reboot to the previous Resident Evil movie series from Paul W.S. Anderson. It will center around series protagonists Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and Claire Redfield, as they go through both the Spencer Mansion and Racoon City, adapting the stories of the first two games in the series. The movie is set to release in theaters on November 24.

