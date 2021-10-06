The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is coming out tomorrow, and to hint at what fans can expect from the live-action reboot of the series, a new teaser has been released as an Umbrella Corporation Alert.

The teaser only gives quick glimpses at pieces of the trailer, showing a woman closing a rainy window, a zombie dog, and a haunting look at Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa), but it’s enough to build the anticipation for the first trailer tomorrow. The new take on the Resident Evil mythos looks like it will cover the first two games in the video game series, and take an approach that is far closer to the original film series, which was led by Milla Jovovich.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who previously directed The Strangers: Prey at Night, 47 Meters Down, and its sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The film stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Lily Gao (Ada Wong), and Donal Logue (Chief Brian Irons).

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters on November 24. Check out the teaser and synopsis for the film below.

“In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

