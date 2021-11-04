Sony Pictures Entertainment is injecting some more horror with the latest trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City properly titled "Nightmare." Whereas the first two trailers emphasized all of our favorite STARS members and other characters from the Resident Evil franchise, "Nightmare" explores the nightmare-inducing experiments evil megacorporation Umbrella has been performing on the innocent people of Raccoon City for so long.

Rather than start in the streets of Raccoon City or the Spencer Mansion, this trailer starts us off at the Raccoon City orphanage, where we see more of the horrifying Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa) and get a tease of just how far back the experiments run. Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) notes that Umbrella has been hard at work since her and her brother Chris' (Robbie Amell) childhood, and we get a closer look at what's been going on underneath the surface in Raccoon City. We also get some more glimpses of Dr. William Birkin (Dean McDonough) at work on a mangled body and a look at some old film reels, showing that this widespread sickness is the result of years of testing on people in the city, even children.

The way the trailer is shot is more evocative of traditional horror, with quick cuts to jumpscare-inducing sights and spooky strings on audio to drive up the tension. The monsters are actually scary here, rather than fodder for our main protagonists to gun down, from a lumbering, mutated Birkin to Lisa Trevor and even the basic, black-eyed zombies.

On a lighter note, this trailer also features some nice callbacks to the games. When Claire sees a zombie behind some glass, we also see a rather familiar "Itchy, Tasty" note written in blood on the window.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City departs from the Paul W. S. Anderson films both in the timeline and, if this trailer is any indication, in tone. Director Johannes Roberts, who last worked on 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, is looking to bring the spooks back to the franchise. Alongside Mazepa, Scodelario, Amell, and McDonough is Tom Hopper as the infamous sunglasses-donning Albert Wesker, Hannah John-Kamen as STARS member Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as rookie officer having the worst first day on the job possible Leon Kennedy, Lily Gao as anti-heroine Ada Wong, and Donal Logue as police chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters on November 24, but until then, watch the new, terrifying trailer below that brings Resident Evil back to its horror roots.

