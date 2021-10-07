The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is here, packed with zombies and horror galore. This trailer is packed with Easter eggs for fans of the games, but also looks to be a great way to restart this film series by returning to where this series began.

The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City immediately feels more in line with the beginning of the Capcom video game series than the previous film adaptation did. The trailer takes us back to September 30, 1998, in Raccoon City, as we see glimpses of iconic locations from the first two games, including the first game’s mansion, and the Raccoon Police Department. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City looks to blend the story of the first two games, as we see Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) alongside each other, while we also see Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), amongst other fan-favorites.

The trailer is also packed with references to the original games, from the appearance of Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa), a licker dropping right in front of Claire, and the startling revelation of the first zombie the player saw in the game. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also looks to get into some of the lore of the series, including the creation of the virus that has zombified the entire town, William Birkin (Neal McDonough) and his experiments, and the Ashford twins. And of course, what would a horror trailer be without a slowed-down version of a pop song, this time with 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who previously directed 2018’s The Strangers: Prey at Night. Resident Evil also stars Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Lily Gao (Ada Wong), and Donal Logue (Chief Brian Irons).

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters on November 24. Check out the trailer, poster, and synopsis for the film below:

“In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

