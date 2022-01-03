Applied Arts FX Studio has revealed on Instagram a set of creature concept art photos from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which includes unused monsters like zombie-spiders, Hunters, and the fan-favorite Mr. X. According to the studio, these arts were created by Daniel Carrasco, a concept designer who previously worked on modern horror classics like Hellboy, It, and Crimson Peak.

The images show a few alternate looks for characters who appeared in the movie, such as regular zombies and Lisa Trevor (Marins Mazepa). However, it’s interesting to notice that Carrasco created art for classic monsters from the games that didn’t appear in the movie — one particular concept shows Mr. X attached to a bed, teasing how the Resident Evil 2 fan-favorite enemy could have been a part of the film reboot. The post also underlines that the concepts “hardly [touch] on the design work [Carrasco] did with us on the show over several months last year”, so perhaps some of the pictured concepts may show up in other projects in the future.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City follows the events of the video game franchise’s first two games, when a deadly virus causes a zombie outbreak in the titular city. The movie features recurring characters from the iconic franchise, like Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), and Ada Wong (Lily Gao). Welcome to Raccoon City's cast also includes Neal McDonough as William Berkins and Donal Logue as Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was produced by Constantin Film, the same company behind Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series, which focuses on brand-new characters. Although both adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise share the same producer, they are not connected, since the live-action show official cast includes a different Albert Wesker, played by Lance Reddick (John Wick).

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is available on VOD now. Check Carrasco’s concept art below:

And check out Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s official synopsis:

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

