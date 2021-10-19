Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City featurette that shows how faithful the next adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise is compared to the games. By putting scenes from the upcoming movie side by side with key moments from Resident Evil games, the new featurette shows fans how some shots are almost the same.

Since the official movie trailer was released, fans have noticed the similarities between Welcome to Raccoon City and the game franchise. That’s because, contrary to the film franchise directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and led by Milla Jovovich, the new take of Resident Evil on theaters will stay close to the games as much as it can, copying cutscenes frame by frame. That’s why Welcome to Raccoon City writer and director Johannes Roberts shows up in the new featurette to say that “this is a horror movie… created with love of the games.”

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: 'Resident Evil' Star Tom Hopper on the Faithful and Immersive Film Reboot: "Man, It Feels Like the Game"

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will follow the events of the franchise’s first two games when a deadly virus causes a zombie outbreak in the titular city. The movie will feature recurring characters of the game franchise, such as Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), and Ada Wong (Lily Gao). Welcome to Raccoon City cast also includes Neal McDonough as William Berkins, Marins Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Donal Logue as Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is being produced by Constantin Film, the same company behind Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series focused on brand-new characters. As both adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise share the same producer, there’s a possibility they take place in the same universe.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release in theaters on November 24. Check the movie’s official synopsis below.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Capcom Releasing 'Resident Evil' Box Set for 25th Anniversary in Japan

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Eternals' Social Reactions Say It's Beautiful, Epic, and Full of Emotions Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Read Next