There’s no place like home, and although Resident Evil is just about as far from The Wizard of Oz as possible (is it really though?), that’s currently the film’s battle cry as it has announced its plans to stay with Sony. The studio was facing off against Warner Brothers, but it sounds like Sony has come out to reign supreme, holding onto the rights of the $1.2 billion franchise. At the center of it all is Barbarian and Weapons helmer, Zach Cregger, who’s probably pretty stoked to be in the middle of a big studio beef. With the news that Cregger’s take on the video-game-turned-film-franchise will remain comfortable with Sony, a release date has also been announced. Fans can officially look forward to the fall of 2026, as Resident Evil is set for a theatrical release on September 18 of next year.

Cregger certainly has his work cut out for him with the monumental task of backing not only one of the most beloved video game series of all time, but also living up to the movies that first blossomed from the franchise. There are currently seven feature-length titles that have spawned from the universe first imagined by Paul W.S. Anderson in 2002’s Resident Evil. Cregger, who has also co-penned the production’s screenplay alongside frequent John Wick universe scribe Shay Hatten, plans to keep the movie as on par with the games as possible. Simple and scary — we love it. Teasing how his vision will take shape, and the inspiration behind it, Cregger told Deadline, “I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honor.”

In addition to Cregger’s comments, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president, Sanford Panitch, also shared his excitement for the director to leave his mark on the franchise, adding,

“Zach is one of the most talented exciting new directors to come on the scene in many years. His brilliant approach in restarting and refreshing this legendary Sony franchise instantly makes this one of our most important releases in 2026.”

Zach Cregger’s Solid Track Record