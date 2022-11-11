Viewers will be able to witness the historical drama, Resistance:1942, from the comfort of their homes as the film is set to be released on digital platforms and On-Demand on November 11, 2022. If you have a taste for World War II drama and the pictorial depiction of standing up to oppression, this might be the film for you.

The film tells the story of fearful yet stoic resistance in the heart of occupied France in 1942 during World War II. Resistance: 1942 tells the tale of how communication and the sense of comradery can keep the fight against tyranny and oppression going, as a French man, Jacques, under the oppressive weight of Nazi control continues to send out a radio broadcast calling for people to hold on to all they have left – hope. But this game he has chosen to play with the Nazi authorities is dangerous, one which could turn fatal at the slightest misstep.

Resistance: 1942 stars Cary Elwes as Jacques, Greer Grammer as Jacques' daughter Juliet, while Judd Hirsch and Mira Furlan play fellow survivors. The film also features performances from Jason Patric who plays an enigmatic Swiss banker named Andre and Sebastian Roche who plays Gestapo officer Captain Klaus Jager. Furlan's performance in Resistance: 1942 was one of her last before she passed away in 2021.

Image via Quiver

RELATED: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Takes Audiences to the Battlefield in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Resistance: 1942 is directed and written by Matthew G. Hill and Landon Johnson. The film is executive produced by Ray Bouderau, Tyler W. Konney, Roderick Flint, and Nicholas Gialamas. It is produced by Jonah M. Hirsch and Joshua M. Fine. Music for the film was composed by John W. Synder. Distribution for the film is handled by Quiver Distribution.

The film is now available digitally and On-Demand. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Resistance: 1942 below.: