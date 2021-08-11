Wayans also talks about what he did to make sure he landed this role.

With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Marlon Wayans about his fantastic performance as Ted White (Aretha Franklin’s first husband) in the biopic. During the interview, Wayans talked about what he did to make sure he landed this role, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Respect, how damaged people damage people, the way he prepared for the movie, why he wanted to make sure they showed both sides of Ted White, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Respect stars Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul and the film chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation around the world. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker as C.K. Franklin, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengblah as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dina Washington. Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri.

Image via MGM

RELATED: Marc Maron on ‘Respect’ and What Happened with His David Fincher 'WTF' Podcast

Watch what Marlon Wayans had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Marlon Wayans

Did he have to fight to land the role?

Reveals what he did to get cast.

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Respect?

How he researched his role and what he wanted to make sure was in the film.

On playing both the romantic lead and villain and how damaged people damage people.

Image via MGM

Share Share Tweet Email

Jennifer Hudson and Director Liesl Tommy Pull Back the Curtain on Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Hudson explains how Franklin handpicked her to play her in the film, and how her iconic songs are used in the story.

Read Next