MGM has released the first trailer for its upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, offering an extended look at the film’s star-studded cast. Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul, in a story that chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation.

The trailer also features Skye Dakota Turner as young Aretha and Audra McDonald as her mother. Forest Whitaker plays Franklin’s father, Reverend CL Franklin, whose church choir is where Aretha got her start, and who acted as her manager early in her career. Saycon Sengbloh and Hailey Kilgore play Franklin’s sisters, Erma and Carolyn, seen in the trailer devising the background vocals to Franklin’s version of “Respect.”

Mary J. Blige plays singer Dina Washington, who inspires Franklin to find the songs that move her. Marlon Wayans appears as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband, seen sitting dutifully by her side in meetings with legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, played by Marc Maron.

Liesl Tommy makes her feature film directorial debut, having become the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed. In the years since, she has worked extensively in television, including directing episodes of The Walking Dead and Jessica Jones.

The screenplay is written by The Americans scribe, Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri. Producers Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr. worked closely with Franklin in adapting her life story prior to her death in 2018.

Hudson, who won an academy award for her turn in 2006’s Dreamgirls, was hand-picked by Franklin to portray her in the film. The two met and kept in touch for almost 20 years. Hudson recently told us in an interview:

“I was able to learn of the individual while developing the character. It makes me think back to our conversations that we would have. I realized while filming and doing research on her, ‘Wow, she taught me more about life while teaching me about her life.’”

Other cast members include Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, and Tate Donovan as John Hammond.

Respect hits theaters on August 13. Check out the trailer below:

