Sure, The Bear is a wildly successful and critically acclaimed masterpiece in storytelling. Its dedication to detailing the slow growth of each character within the atmosphere of a bustling, tense restaurant is nothing short of compelling. With the recent release of the third season, the love for The Bear is as high as ever. However, just as enticing as its drama and sharp comedy are, so is its ode to the Chicago culinary scene, with many moments of heightened tension punctuated with what can only be described as food heaven.

From the early shots of the grease-soaked, indulgent sandwiches of The Original Beef of Chicagoland to the mouth-watering fine-dining dishes of The Bear's final form, the Emmy-winning series is the perfect watch for foodies worldwide. With that in mind, the series was never going to bring the best of modern dining to the masses without showcasing local restaurants, with some of the hottest spots and hidden gems in Chicago appearing in blink-and-you'll-miss-them cameos. So, with that in mind, here is a guide to all the restaurants that feature in The Bear.

'Superdawg Drive-In'

Address: 6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 | Website: Superdawg

Appearing in a montage in Season 1, Episode 7, Superdawg Drive-In is a retro-style one-stop spot for some of the best hot dogs in Chicago. Their branding also appears in Season 2, Episode 5, when their boxes are used at a party.

'Metro'

Address: 3730 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613 | Website: Metro

In Episode 7, a montage set to Sufjan Stevens’ "Chicago" acts as the ultimate homage to the city of The Bear, with the singer-songwriter’s performances at Metro referenced to those paying enough attention. Metro has an impressive reputation for hosting amazing musical acts, from the aforementioned Sufjan Stevens to Lizzo and R.E.M.

'Alice's Lounge'

Address: 3556 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | Website: Alice's Lounge

Tina's (Liza Colón-Zayas) performance of "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by Freddy Fender is one of the highlights of Season 2, Episode 5. The karaoke performance takes place in Alice's Lounge, a spot frequented by work colleagues looking to let their hair down and have a good time.

'Loaf Lounge'

Address:2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618 | Website: Loaf Lounge

The legendary chocolate cake crafted by Marcus (Lionel Boyce) in Season 1 was actually made by Loaf Lounge's very own Sarah Mispagel. The baker and co-owner also consulted for The Bear, helping the show be as culinarily accurate as possible.

'Gene & Jude's'

Address: 2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171 | Website: Gene & Jude's

Many restaurants feature in the episode 7 montage, with Gene & Jude's likely causing Chicago residents to spit out their pizza and point in amazement at the sight of their favorite spot turning up on award-winning television. Multiple generations have been chowing down on the food from Gene & Jude's, with the restaurant first opening in 1946.

'Pizza Lobo'

Address: 3000 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 | Website: Pizza Lobo

In Season 2, Episode 3, Syndey's (Ayo Edebiri) hunt for staff takes her to Pizza Lobo, where a spot of their iconic pepperoni pizza encourages her to attempt to grab a couple of their staff who are trying to have a break in the alley.

'Pequod's Pizza'

​​​​​

Address: 2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 | Website: Pequod's Pizza

A tasty location that's been around since 1992, Pequod's Pizza remarkably gets not one but two references in The Bear, with the deep dish spot mentioned in Episode 7 of both Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

'Beck's Chicago'

Address: 2201 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 | Website: Beck's Chicago

Beck's can be seen from the front only and is the spot Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) enters in Season 2, Episode 7. A fond spot for Kansas City sports lovers, Becks is easily spotted in The Bear, thanks to its unmissable neon sign.

'Margie's Candies'

Address: 1960 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 | Website: Margie's Candies

Another of the spots referenced in Season 3, Episode 2, "Sundae," Margie's Candies, is the inspiration behind the episode's title, thanks to Sydney tucking into the restaurant's signature dessert. A favorite since 1933, Margie's finally opened a second location in 2005.

'Giant'

Address: 3209 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 | Website: Giant

Not every restaurant used in The Bear is a work of reality, with Season 2, Episode 3's Verdana French Bistro actually shot inside Logan Square’s Giant, with their real staff working away efficiently in the background.

'Roeser's Bakery'

​​​​​​

Address: 3216 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 | Website: Roeser's Bakery

Marcus' turn to pastry and desserts becomes a massive part of his early character arc, with Roeser's Bakery the inspiration behind his Season 1 doughnut experiments. Remarkably, Roeser's has been open at the same place in Humboldt Park since 1911 and is America's oldest family-owned bakery.

'Johnnie's Beef'

​​​​​​​

Address: 7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 | Website: Johnnie's Beef

Johnnie's Beef is a place of legend in Chicago and more than earned its nod in The Bear. Famous for producing signature sandwiches that have pleased customers for generations, Johnnie's Beef is part of a montage in episode 7.

'Kasama'

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​Address: 1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 | Website: Kasama

Season 2, Episode 3 sees Sydney taking on a trip de cuisine, as she looks to advance her knowledge of all things food. Her first stop is Kasama, America's only Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant, where she indulges in a mushroom adobo, a longanisa sausage sandwich with hashbrowns, and a mango tart.

'Potash Markets'

​​​​​​​

Address: 875 N State St, Chicago, IL 60611 | Website: Potash Markets

A provider of locally sourced meat, produce, wine, and beer since 1950, Potash Markets has one of the more subtle The Bear references, appearing on receipts in Carmy's apartment, as well as the man himself shopping there when he bumps into an old childhood crush.

'Lao Peng You'

Address: 2020 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 | Website: Lao Peng You

Season 2, Episode 3, "Sundae", sees Sydney chowing down on the hand-rolled dumplings served in broth famous from Lao Peng You. Fronted by brothers Daniel and Eric Wat, the restaurant is in high demand from desperately hungry customers.

'Mr. Beef'

​​​​​​​

Address: 666 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654

A fond place in the heart of The Bear creator Christopher Storer, and the inspiration behind the show, the man behind the masterpiece actually worked at Mr. Beef, choosing to shoot scenes on location at the River North restaurant and in a soundstage recreation of the space. A sandwich shop named Beef... where have we heard that before?

'The Green Door Tavern'

Address: 678 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654 | Website: The Green Door Tavern

A popular spot for locals, The Green Door Tavern makes for the perfect place to quench your thirst following a sandwich from the aforementioned Mr. Beef, which sits next door. Featured in the background of some shots, The Green Door Tavern even gets a namedrop in Season 1 when Richie mentions it is canonically closing down.

'Ed Debevic's'

​​​​​​​

Address: 159 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611 | Website: Ed Debevic's

The entire existence of The Bear would be nothing without Ed Debevic's, with the restaurant the canonical inspiration for Carmy’s dad to open The Beef. Known for a mixture of poppy entertainment and tasty food, Ed Debevic's is a favorite of many, not least Carmy's dad.

'Michael Jordan's Steak House'

​​​​​​​

Address: 505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 | Website: Michael Jordan's Steak House

It's no surprise that such a big name made it into The Bear, with Season 1 seeing Marcus mention his love for the double-smoked maple-glazed bacon at Michael Jordan’s Steak House. As a little extra reference to the sporting icon, Episode 4, Season 2 contains a ‘90s Bulls story from Luca (Will Poulter).

'Ever Restaurant'

Address: 1340 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607 | Website: Ever Restaurant

At the very heart of one of The Bear's best episodes, Season 2, Episode 7, "Forks", Ever Restaurant is a fine dining establishment with an eye for exquisite food. The restaurant's servers and even the hands of Chef Curtis Duffy appear in the episode, so make sure to keep a lookout on a re-watch.

'After Lounge'

Address: 1338 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607 | Website: After Lounge

Located next door to the aforementioned Ever, After was the location in which filming took place for Marcus' educational trip to Copenhagen. The episode features a guest appearance by Will Poulter as pastry chef Luca, making a trip to Ever and After the perfect The Bear fan's night out.

'Publican Quality Meats'

Address: 825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 | Website: Publican Quality Meats

Season 2, Episode 3 sees Sydney seeking guidance from Publican Quality Meats' head butcher and chef de cuisine Rob Levitt. The dialogue in the scene was written based on Levitt's own personal experience, giving an edge of reality that brings the moment to life.

'Elske'

Address: 1350 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607 | Website: Elske

Co-owned by David Posey and his wife and pastry chef Anna Posey, Elske plays host to Sydney in Season 1, Episode 3 as she learns to experiment with pasta.

'Avec'

Address: 615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 | Website: Avec

When researching the fine dining experience, writers for The Bear used Avec as their one-stop spot for inspiration, with chef Dylan Patel and Donnie Madia, the co-founder of One Off Hospitality, helping out to the point of even appearing in episode 3.

'Kendall College'

Address: 18 S Michigan Ave 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60603 | Website: Kendall College

Season 2 sees The Bear under construction, leaving Tina with the opportunity to train to become a sous chef. Where does she train? Kendall College, of course, with the school offering a culinary arts and hospitality management program better than most.

'Ceres Cafe'

​​​​​​

Address: 141 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 | Website: Ceres Cafe

Appearing in Episode 6 of Season 1, Ceres Cafe is featured in Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) brother Mikey's (Jon Bernthal) story about a particularly chaotic night at a bar. A favorite of many, Ceres is the perfect spot for a couple of cocktails after work.