If you're a fan of high-stakes espionage thrillers set against the backdrop of historical events, Restless is a British two-episode miniseries you won't want to miss. Spanning multiple timelines — from World War II to the late 1970s — it explores the dangerous world of espionage through a deeply personal lens. Adapted from William Boyd's novel, the series delivers a gripping narrative filled with mystery, betrayal, and hidden identities. With its tense atmosphere, stunning cinematography, and outstanding performances from an all-star cast, Restless keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The story begins in 1976 with Ruth Gilmartin (Michelle Dockery), a history teacher, who learns that her enigmatic mother, Sally (Charlotte Rampling), isn't who she thought she was. Displaying signs of paranoia, she believes she's being watched by men from the woods behind her house. Ruth dismisses her concerns at first, but Sally then reveals a shocking secret: her real name is Eva Delectorskaya, a former spy during World War II. This bombshell sparks Ruth's investigation into her mother's hidden past, sending audiences back in time to witness how Sally became a spy.

What is 'Restless' About?

Restless unfolds across two timelines: In 1976, Ruth is determined to uncover the truth about her mother's secretive past while trying to protect her from the unknown forces pursuing her. The story then shifts to 1939 Paris, where Sally's younger self, Eva (Hayley Atwell), is introduced. Eva's life takes a dramatic turn after her brother, Koila (James Norton), is tragically murdered. Soon after, she is approached by Lucas Romer (Rufus Sewell), a British intelligence officer, who recruits her to become a spy for the British government as a war in Europe is on the horizon.

The World War II-era scenes in Restless are dynamic and engaging, offering a glimpse into the training and covert operations of spies during that time. Young Eva quickly adapts to the world of espionage and, over time, falls in love with her mysterious mentor. Her journey as a spy takes her across Europe, where she becomes involved in high-stakes missions, including fabricating fake news stories and attempting to influence American officials. As the story unfolds, Eva's loyalty and survival instincts are tested as she faces increasingly dangerous assignments. Her work eventually takes her to the United States, where she is tasked with seducing a high-ranking American official to extract intelligence and blackmail him. However, as her colleagues begin to die one by one, Eva starts to suspect betrayal.

In the present timeline, Ruth delves deeper into her mother's secret past, learning more about a woman she thought she knew. Sally then entrusts Ruth with tracking down Romer, the older version brilliantly portrayed by the late, great Michael Gambon. Shocking truths about Romer's true identity surface, leading to the resolution of a decades-long search for answers. Restless combines espionage, betrayal, and emotional complexity, offering a gripping narrative that explores the high cost of secrets and the lengths people will go to protect them.

A Stellar Cast and Dual Timelines Make 'Restless' a Captivating and Unforgettable Series