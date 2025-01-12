Leanne Ford of Restored By the Fords and Home Again with the Fords revealed that her family lost their new Los Angeles home in the devastating fires. The HGTV star shared images on Instagram of the home she just purchased with her husband, Erik Allen Ford, on Instagram. In the caption, Ford shared that they lost their house but that it was not yet a "home" for her family and that her family was lucky they could go elsewhere. Ford is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She shared in the post that she is willing to help those who needed it.

“Three weeks ago we got keys to our new LA place in Rustic Canyon,” Ford wrote. “We were excited (though me — a bit hesitant…) to start spending some time again in our favorite part of LA. A beautiful historical and quirky artists’ home. We brought over so many of our favorite things to fill it with. It was to be a place to write, to create. Three days ago we lost it.” She went on to say that this was still just a house for her and her family. "Thankfully, this wasn't yet our HOME. It was still just a house. So for us, this is not the same tragedy that it has been for so many other families in Los Angeles. We are the lucky ones. We had a beautiful safe home in PA to escape back to."

Ford said that it is still a shocking experience to go through and praised the first responders working tirelessly to try and stop the wildfires still raging throughout Southern California. "Still, to be affected by fires is shocking, to say the least. I’m in awe of the firemen and women choosing to run into the flames while we get to run out. I can only say — THANK YOU," she wrote. "I’ve been praying hard for “the peace that passes understanding” through this — for everyone. A true peace that seems to make no sense. Ever and I are safe now. Erik stayed in LA to be with his team. How can I help? Send me a message."

Other HGTV Stars Share Stories of the Devastating Fires

Ford and her family are not the only HGTV stars to be hurt by the wildfires. Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott shared an Instagram post sharing how scary the situation is in California and how he has family and friends who have lost everything due to the fires. Scott also thanked the first responders and firefighters as Ford did and asked those in harms way to remain safe. "Thank you to the first responders for their tireless work in fighting these fires around the clock. I’ve shared resources for anyone who needs them in my stories. Please stay safe everyone," he wrote.

You can see Ford on Home Again with the Fords, which is currently streaming on Discovery+.

Home Again with the Fords Release Date February 2, 2021 Cast Leanne Ford , Steve Ford Character(s) Self Network HGTV

Stream on Discovery+