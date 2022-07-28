IFC Films shared today with Collider an exclusive clip of their upcoming psychological thriller Resurrection, which stars Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. The movie centers around a woman who managed to single-handedly keep her life in control while raising her daughter. But everything descends into chaos once someone from her past pops up. The exclusive clip reveals how Margaret’s (Hall) life gets into alert mode by the mere suggestion of David’s (Roth) presence. The big questions are: Who is this man and what did he do to her in the past?

The clip underscores the gritty cinematography of Resurrection, which suggests that the thriller is ready to take on horror movie vibes and imagery as the main character Margaret panics over a looming threat. It seems that one of the first elements that get damaged is the woman’s relationship with her daughter, who is taken aback when her mother has a surprising reaction to a simple request.

Also revealed by the clip is Rebecca Hall’s haunted (and haunting) performance that makes us wonder what the heck does this man represent while also making us worried for her safety. The actor has proven herself a major player of horror and psychological thrillers in previous movies like The Awakening and The Night House, and here she makes it look she’s ready to deliver another career-best performance.

Image via IFC Films

Resurrection is the follow-up to director and screenwriter Andrew Semans’ directorial debut, Nancy, Please, which came out a decade ago. Nancy, Please was an acclaimed freshman outing, and now Semans’ new project already made itself a must-watch by having its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Resurrection premieres in theaters this Friday, July 29. Next week, on August 5, the psychological thriller debuts On Demand. In November, you’ll be able to stream it on Shudder as it becomes the movie’s exclusive streaming home.

You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: