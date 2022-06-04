The streaming service Shudder and IFC Films have been giving us some of the horror genre’s most creatively frightful stories in recent memory. Their upcoming collaboration Resurrection written/directed by Andrew Semans and starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth looks to continue their hot streak. The psychological thriller just had its world premiere at the Sundance film festival earlier this year, and it releases in theaters and on Demand on August 5 before heading to Shudder in November. Resurrection just released its first trailer last month. Now the film just dropped a new poster that hints at the trauma that lies ahead for genre fans.

The poster is pretty simple, but highly effective in setting up its unsettling mood. It’s a black and white close-up of Hall with a series of red lines covering part of her face. Particularly her eyes. The way Hall’s eye is staring straight at you is quite haunting and her head being pointed upward only adds to that uneasy feeling. The tagline of the poster “maintain control” also further emphasizes the emotional struggle this film will seemingly put its audience through. Resurrection’s plot reads as followed:

Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: 'Resurrection' Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Clash in an Enticing Thriller | Sundance 2022

Hall is no stranger to the psychological thriller sub-genre as just last year she starred in the underrated horror gem The Night House. In that film, she also played someone dealing with her very dark past and Hall gave an emotionally relentless, Oscar-worthy, performance. The previously mentioned trailer for Resurrection makes the film appear to be in the same vein as The Night House with mind-bending, disturbing imagery that tackles repressed trauma in a very dark way. The talent around Hall is also just incredible with Roth being one of the most underrated actors working today and Semans’ last directed film Nancy, Please being critically praised across the board. It’s going to be exciting to see what Semans brings to his second directed feature.

IFC Films has had a strong year so far with terrifying releases like the body horror film Hatching, but it has been their work with Shudder that has been particularly memorable. Whether it be films like See For Me or the just released Watcher, their collaborations have received a lot of praise from both horror fans and critics alike. Shudder has been giving so much love to smaller genre films like Resurrection which has helped give certain filmmakers and horror stories love that they would not receive otherwise. It should warm any horror fan's heart knowing that Shudder is continuing to push the horror genre forward while maintaining a great partnership with IFC Films.

Resurrection has received extremely strong reviews so far and genre fans will finally get to see what all the fuss is about very soon. The film releases in theaters and on Demand on August 5 before it scares its way to Shudder in November 2022. Until then, you can view the new poster and watch the recent trailer for the psychological thriller down below.