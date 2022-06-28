The psychological thriller Resurrection is coming to theaters in late July and its new trailer provides all the questions that will permeate the story, but it doesn’t give away any answers. So for now we’ll just have to settle for knowing the basic premise: A woman who’s living a seemingly happy life has her world turned upside down by the arrival of a person from her past.

The trailer teases career-best performances from Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Tim Roth (She-Hulk). In the short, 2-minute atmospheric clip, which is centered on both stars, the actors invite us in while introducing us to a world where something terrible seems to be lurking in every corner. All the while, of course, you keep wondering what the hell happened between Margaret (Hall) and David (Roth) to make them push each others’ buttons so.

The trailer points to Margaret being a victim of an abusive relationship who managed to escape for two decades, however, an underlying sense of 'something more' envelops the clip. The Resurrection trailer plays like a terrifying horror movie, which may suggest that either something else going on or we’re going to be treated to a psychological thriller that depicts trauma in daunting ways – both options could prove to be interesting.

Image via IFC Films

Resurrection is the follow-up to director and screenwriter Andrew Semans’ directorial debut, Nancy, Please, which came out a decade ago. Nancy, Please was an acclaimed freshman outing, and now Semans’ new project already made itself a must-watch by having its debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

During the event, the movie lead Hall revealed to Deadline that her acclaimed performance wasn’t an easy one to accomplish:

“You know I think I have a slightly self-flagellating instinct when it comes to acting. I don’t particular enjoy it unless there’s a lot to do. […] This was one of those scripts where there just was an enormous journey to go on, and the mountain seemed almost insurmountable. That was a challenge the crazy person in me couldn’t resist.”

Resurrection premieres in theaters on July 29. A week later, on August 5, the psychological thriller debuts On Demand. In November, Shudder becomes the movie’s exclusive streaming home.

You can watch the intriguing trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: