IFC Films has just dropped the eerie and mysterious teaser trailer for Andrew Semans' upcoming psychological thriller Resurrection starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. Resurrection tells the story of Margaret (Hall), a hardworking single mother with a successful career and fulfilling life who has her world thrown into chaos when a monstrous man from her past shows up to confront her about their unfinished business. The film just had its world premiere at this year's 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The trailer begins with Margaret making a video on her laptop for her daughter explaining that if she is watching the video, "something went wrong." Then, audiences are shown a day in the life of Margaret, which consists of her going on a jog, giving a presentation at work, and sitting in at a workshop of sorts, However, things take a dark turn when Margaret catches a glimpse of Roth's character sitting in the auditorium where she also currently sits, leading her to have a panic attack of sorts while very intriguing quotes from critics pop up onto the screen.

As the trailer goes on, an unnerving sound design and creepy voiceover accompany images of Margaret being stalked, and possibly stalking, Roth's character. Margaret soon starts to spiral, seeing an image of a baby in the oven and being told by her daughter she's "having an episode." At the end of the teaser, Margaret finally sits down with Roth's mysterious character at a diner, where he tells her that he just wants her "to be happy."

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: 'Mad God' Trailer Reveals SFX Icon Phil Tippett's Stop-Motion Masterpiece

Seman's screenplay for Resurrection originally appeared on the 2019 Black List. Resurrection is produced by Midsommar and Hereditary producer Lars Knudsen, as well as Alex Scharfman, Drew Houpt, and Tory Lenosky. Resurrection is Seman's sophomore film, succeeding 2012's Nancy, Please, a dark comedy that premiered in competition at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Hall is most known for appearing in films such as The Prestige, The Town, Christine, and most recently Godzilla vs. Kong. Roth is a legendary actor who has worked with many prolific filmmakers throughout his career including Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Tim Burton, and Michael Haneke. The actor will next be seen in the films There Are No Saints, Poison, and Punch, as well as the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk.

Here's the official synopsis for Resurrection:

"Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business."

IFC Films will release Resurrection in theaters and on-demand on August 5. The film will be available to stream on Shudder exclusively in November of this year. Check out the official teaser trailer for Resurrection below:

'Bullet Train' Release Date Delayed for the Third Time

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (188 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe