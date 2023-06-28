Gear up, because Liam Neeson is back in action. A new trailer for the action movie icon's newest movie, Retribution, has just been released, giving audiences a first look at the high-octane new thriller. The new film is set to be released exclusively to theaters on August 25, 2023.

Neeson has led the pack in heart-pounding action flicks since his 2008 action film Taken, and he is back at it with his latest project, Retribution. The film, which is set to be released in August is a ticking clock-style thriller in the vein of Speed. When a mysterious caller tells Matt Turner, played by Neeson, that a bomb is strapped under the seat of his car, Matt will set off on a twisted game of life and death. The mysterious caller tells Matt that a bomb will detonate if he leaves his car, killing both him and his two children in the back seat. The bomb will also detonate if he refuses to follow the caller's instructions. Matt will have to fight against the mysterious caller in order to save himself and his family.

Liam Neeson Is At It AgainThe new trailer, Neeson on a seemingly ordinary morning when the phone rings. A mysterious voice tells him that there is a bomb under his seat. He is instructed to follow orders, or both he and his children will die. The trailer then gives us a glimpse at the extent of the requests that Neeson's Matt will face, one of which includes shooting and killing his best friend. From this moment the trailer plunges into the full breadth of the danger faced by Matt, including a look into his life, and what lead him to become the target of such an attack. The trailer promises plenty of action and explosions as Neeson sets off on yet another race against the clock.

Retribution is directed by Nimrod Antal. The film was written by Christopher Salmanpour. Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra, and Juan Sola all serve as producers on the film. Along with Neeson, the film stars Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, and Embeth Davidtz. Retribution premieres exclusively in theaters on August 25, 2023.