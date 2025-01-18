Liam Neeson’s career as an action star may be slowing down now that he’s well into his 70s, but that hasn’t stopped him from delivering some hits over the last few years that, while perhaps not critically acclaimed, still brought joy to audiences everywhere. One of those flicks is Retribution, the 2023 action thriller that saw him team up with Avatar: The Way of Water veteran Jack Champion. Retribution recently began streaming on Starz, and the film wasted no time finding streaming success, sitting in the #10 spot on the platform at the time of writing. Retribution also stars Noma Dumezweni and Lilly Aspel, and it grossed only $18 million globally against a $20 million budget with scores of 30% from critics and 67% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Retribution is based on the film El Desconocido, which was written by Alberto Marini who also has a writing credit on the 2023 flick, with Christopher Salmanpour coming on board to write the screenplay for the new installment. Nimród Antal directed the film, which came not long after he helmed five episodes of Servant, the Apple TV+ Original series starring Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free. Antal also helmed two episodes in Season 4 of the hit Netflix Original series, Stranger Things, but it’s unknown at this time if he will be back to direct an episode in Season 5. Arguably Antal’s most famous work came in 2010 when he directed Predators, the Predator sequel starring Adrien Brody and Laurence Fishburne alongside Topher Grace and Alice Braga which is currently available to stream on Peacock.

What Other Projects Does Liam Neeson Have in the Works?

Liam Neeson will next be seen in The Naked Gun, the action comedy reboot from Akiva Schaffer and Dan Gregory that also stars Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser. The film will be released on August 1. Neeson will also be seen later this year in Cold Storage, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller from Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp that also stars Stranger Things veteran Joe Keery. The film does not yet have an official release date, but it has completed production and is expected to release this year. Neeson has even been set to star in a sequel to The Ice Road, Road to the Sky, which will see him reunite with writer/director Jonathan Hensleigh.

Retribution stars Liam Neeson and was directed by Nimród Antal. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Retribution on Starz.

Retribution Director Nimród Antal Cast Noma Dumezweni , Liam Neeson , Lilly Aspell , Jack Champion , Matthew Modine Embeth Davidtz , Arian Moayed , Emily Kusche , Luca Márkus , Bernhard Piesk , Michael S. Ruscheinsky , Antonije Stankovic , Christian Koerner , Peter Miklusz , Luc Etienne , Nedy John Cross , Daniel Grave Runtime 91 minutes Release Date August 23, 2023 Writers Chris Salmanpour Expand

