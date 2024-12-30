If you're looking to transport yourself to a world where the past and future collide, retro-futuristic movies are the ideal pick, especially for science fiction fans. These movies have a unique way of blending the hopes and fears of the eras they reflect, providing viewers with intriguing takes on progress, identity, and even society. Whether we're talking about neon-lit, cyberpunk cityscapes or unsettling dystopias, retro-futurism has a way to captivate audiences across the board.

Fortunately, there is something in this genre for everyone. From divisive movies like Tomorrowland to cornerstone classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, we look back at some of the best retro-futuristic films, analyzing what makes each of these fit into the category, and ranking them by their world-buildings, cultural impact, enduring legacy, and overall quality.

10 'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Directed by Brad Bird

While Tomorrowland wasn't well-regarded following its release, getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, one of its standout elements is its beautiful visuals. Based on the Disney parks distraction, this action-adventure follows a science-enthusiast teen (Britt Robertson) and a former boy-genius inventor (George Clooney) as the two embark together on a mission to unearth the secrets of a place that exists in their collective memory.

Despite being a disappointment critically and financially, Tomorrowland was praised for its beautiful visual design and special effects, providing audiences with immersive world-building that transported them to meticulously crafted landscapes. A rich homage to retro-futurism, the Brad Bird picture envisions the future as imagined during earlier eras, featuring a sleek cityscape with curves and domes reminiscent of the 1950s as well as gadgets inspired by Golden Age sci-fi. Beyond its aesthetics, the 2015 picture similarly echoes the values of classic futurism by shedding light on innovation and creativity and emphasizing exploration and advancement as a key to development.

9 'Barbarella' (1968)

Directed by Roger Vadim

An unapologetically campy watch starring the one and only Jane Fonda in the lead role, Roger Vadim's 1968 dystopian science fiction film set in the 41st century finds an astronaut seeking to stop an evil scientist who threatens to unleash a powerful weapon upon the galaxy.

Barbarella's great — even if exaggerated — performances, cheeky dialogue, and engaging storyline are all part of its universal appeal. However, a standout element is its eccentric depiction of the future, which is mirrored through its usage of flamboyant costumes, surreal set designs, and vivid color palettes. While it does present a more "psychedelic" take on the concept, Barbarella is still a solid mention when it comes to retro-futurism, pushing its aesthetic through the lens of 1960s counterculture and embracing a playful, optimistic tone that blends technological advancement and social commentary on sexual liberation.

8 'The Rocketeer' (1991)

Directed by Joe Johnston

While The Rocketeer also fits under the "steampunk" genre that is well celebrated these days, Joe Johnston's film also features significant retro-futuristic elements. The story centers around a young pilot (Billy Campbell) who stumbles onto a prototype jetpack that allows him to become a high-flying masked hero.

Anyone fascinated by Hollywood nostalgia will probably enjoy The Rocketeer, especially considering its seamless blend of 1940s and 1930s aesthetics featuring speculative technology. Based on the comic series by Dave Stevens, the 1991 movie provides audiences with an old-school vision of the future, embodying retro-futurism through its architectural and design styles highly popular in the early to mid-20th century. Additionally, The Rocketeer draws inspiration from the aesthetics of pulp adventure comics and serials of the 1930s and 1940s, using vibrant colors and exaggerated characters.

7 'RoboCop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Incorporating futuristic technology with a gritty dystopian aesthetic, and set against the backdrop of crime-ridden Detroit, RoboCop stars Peter Weller in the lead role and centers around a terminally wounded cop who returns to the force as a powerful cyborg haunted by submerged memories.

Although it also does feature heavy cyberpunk visuals, Paul Verhoeven's film is a solid example of retro-futurism, envisioning a future dominated by mega-corporations and providing audiences with thoughtful social commentary on greed and moral decay. While it features a chunk of technologically advanced gadgets, RoboCop ultimately relies on bulky hardware, resulting in impressive but imperfect tech that reflects the limitations of the 1980s and consequently becoming a great showcase of films of the genre for audiences to dive into.

6 'Her' (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Exploring themes of loneliness and isolation through its beautiful world-building, Spike Jonze’s Her is also a worthy mention when it comes to retro-futuristic films. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in a memorable lead role as a lonely writer who falls in love with an advanced operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson), Her does not shy away from shedding a new light on love, connection, and the human experience.

While a visually absorbing movie — with its soft pastel-colored urban landscapes frequently stealing the spotlight — Her’s charm lies in how contemplative and philosophical of a watch it is. Still, there is no doubt that its retro-futuristic setting and all the minimalistic, sleek technology it features elevate the story to higher levels and make it an even more memorable viewing.

5 'A Clockwork Orange' (1972)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Directed by none other than Stanley Kubrick, A Clockwork Orange is a dark comedy satire based on the book of the same name by Anthony Burgess, focusing on violent psychopath Alex DeLarge, played by Malcolm McDowell, and his gang of criminal teenagers barbarizing a decaying, "ultraviolent" near-future.

Retro-futurism shines in A Clockwork Orange's striking production design, which does a wonderful job of blending mod 1970s style with surrealist elements and tech, ultimately creating a timeless yet alienating atmosphere that viewers can't help but immerse themselves into. Benefiting greatly from Kubirck's showstopping direction, the must-see psychological thriller is both visually and intellectually stimulating, remaining a blueprint in the genre and inciting audiences to question the boundaries of ethics and humanity.

4 'Brazil' (1985)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

This fun Terry Gilliam dystopian take highlights the ridiculousness of bureaucracy. The story follows Jonathan Pryce’s Sam Lowry, a low-level government employee who dreams of escaping his monotonous life. However, when a clerical error and his pursuit of a woman plunge him into a web of rebellion and chaos, Sam becomes the father of the system he works for.

Brazil is a truly surrealist film and one unlike any other — a must-see for fans of satirical science fiction, it analyzes the exploration of freedom and individuality, resonating deeply with audiences to this day and making for a thoughtf-provoking viewing given the universal nature of the themes it deals with. The film's retro-futurism is evident through its world-craft, which is dominated by machinery and oppressive architecture.