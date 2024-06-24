The Big Picture Retta will be hosting a new HGTV series, Scariest House in America, searching for spooky homes this fall.

Retta's transition from scripted TV to hosting duties has been successful, with fans excited for the new series.

The upcoming series will feature Alison Victoria alongside Retta, continuing the success of their previous collaboration on Ugliest House in America.

First she got ugly. Now it's time to get ugly! Comedian turned HGTV host Retta will be returning to the network with her latest reality series on the platform, Scariest House in America, this fall. The spin-off to Ugliest House in America will follow Retta as she travels the country searching for the scariest home she can find. The series will arrive just in time for this Halloween season.

Retta has been one of television's brightest stars since her rise on screen. Best known for her role of Donna Meagle on Parks and Recreation and Ruby Hill on Good Girls, Retta has brought her quick wit and dry humor that has continued to win fans over with every television appearance she makes. Retta jumped over from scripted television to hosting duties when she began leading the series, Ugliest House in America on HGTV in 2022.

Retta Is Excited to Share the 'Scariest House in America'

Retta took to Instagram to share a major update on her latest series. Following her tease earlier this year, Retta is bringing viewers on a national tour to discover the Scariest House in America. Accompanied by with a carousel of her looks from the upcoming series, the caption read, "We just finished shooting the first season of Scariest House in America (thank GOD)...and the lewks are SCARY good. Keep an eye out for it in October. I normally go for bright colors in Ugliet House but we want to fall vibe this go around with more pants and long sleeves. (Went out of my comfort zone with some blues even!) Had a lot of fun putting these designs and looks together with @jaimeelyseofficial. And don't you worry because Season 6 of Ugliest is IN THE WORKS!" Yes, a double reveal! Ugliest House in America will be back for a sixth fantastic season.

With fans thrilled to see her looks for the upcoming series, it appears they'll be on board for everything scary as well. Joining Retta on this scary journey will be Windy City Rehab star Allison Victoria. The pair began working together on Ugliest House in America, where Alison Victoria gives the winning house a $150,000 makeover. The unique series has continued to win fans over thanks to the shocking homes Retta finds each season. If Scariest House in America is anything like its predecessor, the series is bound to be a smash hit.

All episodes of Ugliest House in America can be streamed on Max.

