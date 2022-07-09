Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has made it her personal mission to uplift her musical hero, fourteen-time nominee and two-time Grammy-winning country music legend Tanya Tucker. In an unexpected collaboration likening to the inspirational storyline of A Star is Born, Carlile and Tucker join forces in the upcoming docufilm The Return of Tanya Tucker that chronicles not only Tucker's journey to the top of the charts, but the two music mavens' treasured friendship. The rousing journey from Tucker's wild past, to the vital present and her manifestation of a brightly-lit future is all documented through archival footage and photos, and Sony Pictures Classics has released the teaser trailer for the film hitting theaters this Ffll.

In the teaser for The Return of Tanya Tucker, Carlile muses that she's idolized Tucker since she was eight years old, and that she credits Tucker for her flashy and daring influence on the country music scene since the '70s. Because of this adoration, Carlile became determined to aid Tucker in her journey back to the spotlight decades after she spent years dipping in and out of it. Resisting the old adage, "never meet your heroes," Carlile set out to write an entire comeback album based on Tucker's remarkable life, saying, "I want this record to be a Renaissance period in her life." The film follows their journey and the hard work of bringing this album to fruition, and explores the friendship that blossoms along the way as Carlile encourages Tucker to push the boundaries of genres and make something wholly unique to her own lovely and bizarre style. Using footage from Tucker's past and photos of her growing up, The Return of Tanya Tucker dives into the history of this country idol while paralleling it with the hard work she put into experimenting and mixing brand-new sounds for an album of the new ages.

Growing up in single wide in Seminole, Texas, a small town near the border of New Mexico, Tucker wasn't necessarily born to be a trailblazing country music star, but by the time she reached the age of eight she knew what she wanted. Following in the footsteps of her older sister, LaCosta Tucker, she was soon discovered at the age of 13 by songwriter Dolores Fuller who sent Tucker in the direction of her first label with Columbia Records. It was her first single, a 1972 chart topper, "Delta Dawn" that launched Tucker into a tumultuous country music career comparable to that of legends Waylon Jennings or Willie Nelson as far as trouble. She defied the standards of her time for women in country music, and across all platforms of any recognition, for that matter. By fifteen, Tucker was splashed across the covers of Rolling Stone, and ever since has been in and out of the spotlight, mainly due to her rocky, but passionate, relationships with big names like Merle Haggard, Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Glen Campbell.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carlile said:

“She hasn’t been given the respect she deserves because she was a child star. As she grew up and fell on hard times, I don’t think she was given the same grace an artist like Waylon and Willie and Cash were given for the times that they maybe didn’t live up to their own standards of healthfulness. She should be lauded in the same way that so many of these amazing outlaw men are.”

The Return of Tanya Tucker is written, directed and produced by award-winning independent filmmaker Kathlyn Horan, whose other projects include The IF Project and Indigo Girls: One Lost Day that, in the same vein as Tanya Tucker, follows the Grammy-winning duo the Indigo Girls as they write out their fourteenth album. Other producers include Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn.

Though there's not a specific date set, The Return of Tanya Tucker will release in theaters this fall. You can view the teaser trailer below: