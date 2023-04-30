For theater owners, it may be a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one as the Force remains strong with the Star Wars franchise, following the highly successful re-release of Return of the Jedi on its 40th anniversary. In news that will be music to the ears of the Walt Disney Company, demand for audiences to journey to a galaxy far, far away is still booming as the 1983 film which closed the original Star Wars trilogy opened to $4.7 million over the weekend, which marked a superb average of $10,300 per screen.

The film first opened in 1983 to a return of $252.5 million as audiences flocked in their droves to witness the climactic battle between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his father, Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones). The film was estimated to have sold over 80 million tickets in its initial theatrical run.

The plot of the film saw the Rebel Alliance conduct a final assault against the Empire, who had secretly been building a second Death Star on the forest moon of Endor. The film featured parallel plot points of Luke embracing his destiny as a Jedi and finding the belief to face his father to finally turn him from the Dark Side, despite the influence of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), while on the surface of the forest moon, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) attempt to take down the deflector shield protecting the Death Star for a final assault, with the help of the native Ewoks.

The Future of Star Wars is Key for Disney

At Star Wars Celebration Europe earlier this month, Lucasfilm and Disney made some huge announcements about the future of the franchise, including the reveal of three new theatrical films - one of which would be a direct sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, the Episode IX to Jedi's Episode VI. Although the Skywalker Saga has concluded, there are more than enough threads to pull at for fans to flock back in their droves.

Two other films, one about the origin of the Jedi by James Mangold, and another which will conclude the TV series arc that began in The Mandalorian, will accompany that film. Whichever of these releases first will mark the first theatrical Star Wars release in at least 6 years. Disney, therefore, will be delighted to see such high audience engagement for the re-release of a 40 year old film. While nostalgia is naturally a key factor, it does show that the demand for Star Wars on the big screen is still there.

You can check out the original trailer for Return of the Jedi down below. The movie is playing in theaters now.