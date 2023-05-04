In celebration of the film's 40th Anniversary, a special new poster for Return of the Jedi was commissioned, and Star Wars fans around the world have already gotten a glimpse of the stunning piece of art as they headed to theaters for special screenings of the final film of the Original Trilogy. Now, on May the Fourth, universally known as Star Wars Day, you can get your hands on one.

Lucasfilm, Bottleneck Gallery, and Acme Archives are releasing Matt Ferguson's excellent Return of the Jedi print, in four different versions, starting at 12 PM EST on May 4th at BottleneckGallery.com. There are two timed editions, one in English and one in Japanese, both in the regular colorway, as well as two limited editions, also in English and Japanese, in a different colorway. Those are limited to 425 each. You can see each below.

The English and Japanese timed editions of Matt Ferguson’s Return of the Jedi come as 24 x 36 inch, 11-color screen-prints, and cost $65 each. They’ll be on sale from 12 PM EST May 4th through 11:59 PM EST May 7th. The editions will be determined by how many posters are sold. The regular and variant limited editions, with the more silver color, are also 24 x 36 inch, 11-color screen prints, but they cost $85 each. Those also go on sale at 12 PM EST on May 4th.

4 Images

Close

RELATED: The Force Is Strong With ‘Return of the Jedi’s 40th Anniversary Box Office

What Made Return of the Jedi So Iconic?

Eager audiences flocked in their droves to witness the climactic battle between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his father, Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) following the dramatic conclusion at the end of The Empire Strikes Back, which saw Vader defeat Luke in combat and drop that paternal bombshell on him. The film was estimated to have sold over 80 million tickets in its initial theatrical run.

The plot of the film saw the Rebel Alliance plan for one final desperate assault and strike against the Empire, who, after its destruction in A New Hope, had begun work on a second Death Star which was orbiting around the forest moon of Endor. The film featured parallel plot points of Luke embracing his destiny as a Jedi and finding the belief to face his father to finally turn him from the Dark Side, despite the influence of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), while on the surface of the forest moon, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) along with Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) sought to take down the deflector shields protecting the Death Star for a final attack, with the help of the native Ewoks.

The film first opened in 1983 to a return of $252.5 million, and last week saw it earn another $4.7 million from its limited celebratory release, marking an outstanding average of $10,300 per screen.

You can check out the absolutely gorgeous artwork for Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary release above. All posters will be available at bottleneckgallery.com. May the Force be with you. While you wait, check out our interview with Kathleen Kennedy from Star Wars Celebration below: