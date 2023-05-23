Collecting new merchandise from the galaxy far, far away always brings very creative items to the table, and now, it's time for everyone's favorite Mon Calamari to stand on the spotlight. Funko has announced the release of a new Pop! figure detailing the moment in Return of the Jedi where Admiral Ackbar realizes the Empire was already expecting an attack from the Rebel Alliance, prompting him to tell the rest of the ship he was in that they've walked into a trap. The line is one that most Star Wars fans are familiar with, given how popular it is within followers of the franchise.

The context for the memorable exclamation comes as the Rebels are on their way to defeat the second Death Star. After the first battle station was destroyed during the events of the 1977 classic, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) knew that he had to build something bigger and better in order to get rid of his enemies once and for all. His plan was perfectly calculated, as he staged the second base to look as if it wasn't operational yet by keeping the hull under construction while the weapons systems were ready. This was enough to give Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and the rest of the crew enough confidence to fly straight into a trap.

Return of the Jedi marked the conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy, as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) had to deal with the fact that, in order to save the entire galaxy, he would have to take down his own father, Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones). Given the fact that he never actually knew his father, it was difficult for Luke to focus knowing that he had to kill one of the last few members of his family. A confrontation between good and evil was brewing in the Emperor's throne room, where the evil Sith lord was trying to convince Skywalker to become his new apprentice.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Funko Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Classic Mickey Mouse Pop Figure

Luke Brought Balance to the Force

The climatic fight had an unexpected ending, when Darth Vader became Anakin Skywalker once again when decided to save his son before the Emperor killed him by throwing Force lightning at him. Anakin threw his master down a ventilation shaft, effectively ending the reign of terror that had taken over the galaxy for decades. Unfortunately, the lightning and the effort proved to be too much for Anakin's fragile body, leaving the man gravely injured. Moments before he died, he managed to have a meaningful conversation with his son, and the two reconciled before the chosen one became one with the Force.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Genevieve O'Reilly, who plays Mon Mothma in Andor, below: