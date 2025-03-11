Although there is now so much Star Wars content that even the most dedicated fans may struggle to catch up with every new release, the deleted scenes from each of the theatrical films offer interesting “what if” scenarios about various subplots that were scrapped. Every single Star Wars film has a massive scale that has inspired countless spinoff books, comics, and assorted media, but these hidden moments were only cut for narrative and runtime reasons. Return of the Jedi is generally considered to be the weakest installment in the original Star Wars trilogy, as it tells a more straightforward story of “good versus evil” that lacks the moral ambiguity of its two direct predecessors. However, a series of deleted scenes in Return of the Jedi reveal that the Empire was not as united as it was assumed to be.

The ‘Return of the Jedi’ Deleted Scenes Reveal Imperial Opposition to Darth Vader