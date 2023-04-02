40 years after its debut, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi still remains a divisive film among Star Wars fans. Is it a grand conclusion to one of the most influential movie trilogies in history? Or does it lack the dramatic weight of its predecessors, particularly Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? Where most of the division lies is in the film's third act, which features three levels of action. Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) leads the Rebel Alliance's starships in a battle against the second Death Star. On Endor, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and their various allies work to disable the shields surrounding the planet-killer. And aboard the Death Star II, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles his father Darth Vader, as well as the corruptive influence of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Many fans feel that splitting the main battle up into so many pieces lessened its emotional impact. Of the three sequences depicted here, Luke and Vader's fight has the most emotional heft. The Endor battle has been criticized due to the presence of the Ewoks and how their primitive weapons are able to take down the might of the Empire. As for the space battle...it feels rather repetitive, given that there's yet another fight to take down another planet-destroying battle station. But a series of deleted scenes connect all three plotlines together, and helps lend more dramatic weight to the final scene.

An Early Scene Would Have Established Vader and Luke's Force Bond

Among the most infamous deleted scenes is the moment when Luke finishes constructing his green-bladed lightsaber, which he uses in Return of the Jedi's final battle. But that moment is part of a larger scene that connects to Return of the Jedi's opening. After Vader arrives at the Death Star II, he walks into a secret chamber. There he is shown once again repeating the offer he made to Luke at the end of The Empire Strikes Back: join him and overthrow Palpatine. Luke chooses to ignore this, and meets up with C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker).

Though this was a small scene, the weight behind it is palpable. There's a moment where Luke hesitates, as if he's actually considering his offer. Vader's offer also comes tinged with tragedy: turning his son to the dark side is the only way he knows how to connect with him. Had this been left in the film, it would have made their final battle - especially the moment when Vader turns against Palpatine and hurls him into the Death Star II's reactor shaft - even more palpable.

Endor Was Targeted By The Death Star

Throughout Return of the Jedi, Moff Jerjerrod (Michael Pennington) is the Imperial officer that reports to Vader - and he seems absolutely terrified of the Dark Lord of the Sith. It's understandable, given that Empire Strikes Back established that most officers are promoted when their predecessors suffer Force choking at the hands of Vader. But a trio of deleted scenes gives the Moff more backbone. One of these scenes finds Vader about to kill Jerjerrod, but relents when he is called away by Palpatine. Jerjerrod smirks and says "very good". This scene was more than likely cut to keep Vader's menace intact.

It's the other scenes that are more important. One has Jerjerrod deciding to turn the Death Star II's power on Endor, despite Imperial forces residing there. And another showcases his final moments as the battle station explodes, taking him with it. Having the Death Star target Endor would have added more danger to Han, Leia, and Lando's respective missions - and even more weight in Luke's duel with Vader. Plus it would have tied all three events together neatly by adding a ticking clock to each hero's objective.

Ultimately, Return of the Jedi remains a solid and often emotionally effective cap to the original Star Wars trilogy - at least in this writer's humble opinion. Still, it's not hard to wonder what the reaction would be if these scenes had made it into the final cut.