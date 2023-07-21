Star Wars fans have some new pieces to add to their collection as Funko has unveiled through the company’s official Twitter page a look at their Han Solo and Lando Calrissian Pop! figures in celebration of Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary. The figures are now available for fans to pre-order exclusively from Target.

The sneak peek showcases highly detailed molds of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian as they were depicted during the opening events of Return of the Jedi, in which they attempt to evade the threat of Jabba the Hutt’s minions. The figures effectively capture the likeness of the classic scene from the film while also highlighting the character traits of Han and Lando. The figures are part of an overall more extensive set that aims to recreate the classic scene from the film, with other Pops available, including Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker.

Additional Pops are also soon on the way that will complete the overall set, which will likely stand out in any fan’s collection. However, the latest batch of Pops are only a tiny part of a larger wave of tie-in figures in celebration of Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary. Other pieces for fans to keep an eye out for include a Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker set alongside Jabba the Hutt with iconic characters, such as Admiral Ackbar, the Ewoks, Emperor Palpatine, and more available from a variety of outlets.

Image via Funko

‘Star Wars’ is Set to Make a Cinematic Comeback in the Near Future

It’s been four years since the beloved franchise graced the big screen with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the Skywalker Saga. Despite its theatrical hiatus, the franchise remains strong with hit television series like The Mandalorian and Andor. However, despite newfound success on Disney+, the franchise is preparing to make a triumphant return to the big screen as a new set of films across different eras are currently in development, which include a Rey spin-off, set after the events of the sequel trilogy, alongside a Mandalorian-era film by Dave Filoni and a prequel about the dawn of the Jedi directed by James Mangold. No word yet on when to expect the upcoming projects, but until then, fans can dive back into the classic installments when Funko’s Return of Jedi Pops hits shelves.

Funko’s Return of the Jedi Pops are now available for fans to pre-order.