It seems hard to believe, but the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi is right around the corner. As with all things Star Wars, an anniversary means all sorts of ways to commemorate the milestone. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil one of these commemorative items, a Gamorrean Guard action figure, available for pre-order from Target on December 14.

Released as part of Star Wars' ongoing Bring Home the Galaxy Event, the remarkably detailed figure, which stands 6 inches high, comes in classic Kenner-inspired packaging and features three movie-inspired accessories, and a Return of the Jedi-inspired outfit as well. As with Hasbro's other figures, the Gamorrean Guard features multiple points of articulation, allowing fans — and collectors brave enough to take it out of the package — to pose it however they like. The figure also features two changeable facial expressions, one more sedate, and the other more aggressive, because life on Tatooine is anything but predictable.

The Gamorrean Guards, memorable for being short, green and porcine, first made their onscreen appearance in Return of the Jedi as guards in Jabba the Hutt's palace. Gamorreans made their return in The Mandalorian Season 2 as wrestlers in an underground fighting ring, but it was The Book of Boba Fett that brought the one-time background characters to the forefront.

When setting up his new criminal empire in Mos Espa, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) agrees to engage two of Jabba's former guards in exchange for their loyalty. He does this despite the skepticism of his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and droid 8D8 (Matt Berry), the latter of whom believes they'd be better served torturing the Gamorreans to make a point. Sadly, Boba Fett's mercy only delayed their fate rather than sparing them from it, as the pair met an untimely end in the season finale. That's not to say Gamorreans couldn't make a return in some capacity, with the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 indicating that at least some of the action will be taking place on Tatooine. Perhaps a quick visit to Boba's palace will reveal some new guards in his employ?

Hasbro's new Gamorrean Guard action figure goes up for preorder on December 14 on Target's website, and will retail for $33.99. It is expected to ship sometime in the spring of 2023, which coincides nicely with the anniversary of Return of the Jedi on May 25.

