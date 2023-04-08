​​​​Fans can soon revisit the epic conclusion to the original trilogy on the big screen as the official Star Wars website has announced that Return of the Jedi is set to return to theaters in celebration of its 40th anniversary for the first time in 26 years. Set to be re-released on April 28, the film will be available for a limited time in select theaters and will conclude its run on May 4 in the US, just in time for Star Wars Day, and May 1 in the UK. The film will also be available in other regions, yet to be announced.

Alongside the announcement of the film's triumphant return to theaters, the official Star Wars website has also revealed a brand-new poster with artwork from Matt Ferguson, who previously illustrated the 40th-anniversary artwork for The Empire Strikes Back in 2020. The poster itself features Luke Skywalker at the center as he is overshadowed by the looming presence of Darth Vader, with the menace of Emperor Palpatine showcased as well. Notably, the official logo echoes its original rendition from 1983 with bold red colors, serving as a rich contrast with the green forests of Endor.

“I’m so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire,” Ferguson said in an official statement. “For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.”

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration Continues With Big Film Announcements

This year's Star Wars Celebration kicked off with a bang after Lucasfilm announced that several films spanning across different eras are currently in development. Little information about the upcoming projects is known at this time. However, Lucasfilm revealed that director James Mangold, who helms Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will be directing a film set during the dawn of the Jedi, thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga.

Additionally, Dave Filoni will be directing a film set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, focusing on the New Republic and the Imperial Remnants. Lastly, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is attached to helm a new film set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley will return to her iconic role as Rey, who will be depicted rebuilding the Jedi Order. With so many exciting projects on the way, fans have much to look forward to as their favorite galaxy far, far away continues to expand in different directions.

Return of the Jedi will be back in theaters on April 28. Check out the official poster for the film below.