For decades there's been a ton of zombie content tearing up pop culture. While George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead defined the sub-genre as we know it today in 1968, The Return of the Living Dead gave these iconic movie monsters a killer funny bone back in the 80s. Now, this 1985 horror comedy classic is getting a new 4K edition for its 40th anniversary thanks to Scream Factory.

Return of the Living Dead’s latest physical media edition is a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook with new deadly artwork of a blonde-haired zombie restrained by a rope. The edition will also come with a poster of the same gorgeously grotesque artwork. This is the third time Scream Factory has put Return of the Living Dead on 4K and is the second steelbook release. They first debuted a slipcover version of the film in 2022. This new addition to the boutique label’s horror collection will come with the same special features as the previous releases. That includes various audio commentaries from the cast and crew alongside a few fleshy featurettes. This 4K steelbook will be released on June 10th.

Gore and Laughs Are a Killer Combination