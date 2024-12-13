Horror fans are getting an unexpected holiday treat courtesy of the Tarman. One year ago, Living Dead Media announced that the classic zombie horror comedy franchise Return of the Living Dead would be rising from the grave with a new sequel that further expands Dan O'Bannon's zany, edgy, and sexy infected world for the first time in nearly 20 years. Now, the first teaser has arrived with a reintroduction to the series' most famous zombie with a holiday theme and a Christmas 2025 release window. Collider can also get in on the fun with two exclusive images of the Tarman dragging a bright and colorful Christmas tree through the snow as he hunts for more brains.

This new Return of the Living Dead film is no reboot or remake, but a proper sequel that takes place in the aftermath of the original film released in 1985. It will be an entirely new story set in a snowy Pennsylvania town around Christmas, 18 months after the original outbreak that took over Louisville and forced the military to unleash its nuclear arsenal. Further details about the plot are being kept under wraps, but director Steve Wolsh has insisted that, above all else, this story won't interfere with what's already been established in the first film and its sequels. Moreover, it plans to keep the same focus on dark humor and trioxin-fueled horror that takes inspiration from George A. Romero with a silly punk personality of its own.

The teaser shared today gives a better look at the new snowy aesthetic the franchise is going for, along with a showcase of the new Tarman in motion as he pulls his somehow still plugged-in tree through a cemetery. Most excitingly, Wolsh shared that the footage was made entirely without the use of CGI or a green screen, meaning this upgraded Tarman is all-practical. It also meant capturing the scene in the elements to give it the best wintery look possible. "Utilizing our widescreen anamorphic lenses, we captured the practical snow effects swirling against the night sky that gives it an amazing look and texture, it’s going to blow people away seeing an entire film made like this," the director said in a statement. Adding to the reverence for the franchise Wolsh had is the graveyard, which was made to replicate the look of the first film's Resurrection Cemetery.

'Return of the Living Dead' Employed a Special Effects Legend for the New Film

Close

Nailing the appearance of Tarman and the zombies was imperative for the team after the original set a precedent with the gross, goopy design played by puppeteer Allan Trautman. To carry on the legacy, SFX guru Tony Gardner and his Alterian Inc. returned to the franchise after he made his feature debut on the O'Bannon-helmed classic. Gardner has plenty of experience with the undead, bringing his effects knowledge to Zombieland and its 2019 sequel, as well as Hocus Pocus, 127 Hours, Chucky, and, most recently, the Jack Black-led Dear Santa. Faced with the task of utilizing old-school special effects with a modern flair, he shared "[To be able to] up the horror, but be true to its roots, I feel like I'm the perfect person for the job...and I'm really excited."

The future of the Return of the Living Dead franchise at one point seemed bleak after the death of producer Tom Fox, who worked on all five previous installments. The series was last seen with two direct-to-television releases, Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis and Return of the Living Dead: Rave to the Grave, in 2005. Thanks to his knowledge of the films' history, Wolsh, who's known for indie features Muck and Kill Her Goats, was trusted by the producer's estate to carry the torch with his new story. Keeping with tradition, the new sequel is also executive-produced by Fox's son Christopher Fox.

Return of the Living Dead resurrects with its new film around Christmas next year. Check out our exclusive images above and the teaser below.