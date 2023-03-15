KONAMI's beloved survival horror video game series Silent Hill is set to leave our restless dreams for a resurgence with a slate of new content for the franchise. This includes a new film adaptation called Return to Silent Hill, directed by Christophe Gans (Beauty and the Beast, Brotherhood of The Wolf), director of the first Silent Hill feature, and will be based on the 2001's Silent Hill 2, regarded as one of the best psychological horror games ever made. It was announced today that Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw) would be joining the project as the film's leads.

Originally released back on the PlayStation 2, Silent Hill 2 tells the story of James Sutherland, a broken and distraught man who travels to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife, Mary. Upon arriving there, he finds that the couple's "special place" is not as he remembers it, overrun with monsters. Along the way, he meets new and familiar faces as they all try to make their way through the town and face the challenges within. It is also the game where the "Red Pyramid Thing," more colloquially known as Pyramid Head, made his first appearance. The creature has appeared as part of the series' film adaptations and in a few of the later games, but this is where he made his most impactful appearance.

Irvine first started gaining some focus when he starred in Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-nominated film War Horse and has since starred in The Railway Man alongside Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman, the horror sequel The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death with Helen McCrory and as Young Sam in the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. It was reported that he was set to star in HBO's Green Lantern series before the series went under redevelopment to focus on John Stewart. Anderson first became known for her portrayal of Eleanor Bonneville in Jigsaw and has since gone on to appear in USA Network’s drama series The Purge and joined the X-Men franchise as Elaine Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Silent Hill film series producer Victor Hadida returns to serve as a producer on Return to Silent Hill under his Davis Films banner alongside Hassell Free Productions’ Molly Hassell as well as David Wulf. “Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at KONAMI, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” said Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and KONAMI’s updated game together will propel the Silent Hill franchise forward for years to come.”

Along with the announcement of the new casting, Gans also provided a statement about the upcoming film, saying:

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone. I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

Return to Silent Hill to Begin Production Next Month

Return to Silent Hill is set to start production in April in Germany and Eastern Europe with The Veterans handling international sales and CAA Media Financing repping domestic rights. There is no release date currently announced, though it is set to release alongside the video game reboot of Silent Hill 2 arriving later this year. You can watch the Silent Hill 2 teaser trailer down below and keep scrolling for the official synopsis of Return to Silent Hill.

