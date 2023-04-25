Now that The Last Of Us has completed its first season, we have a new video game adaptation that we can all look forward to. Silent Hill was the first film installment of the horror anthology franchise in 2006, based on the video game of the same name. Followed by Silent Hill: Revelation in 2012, director Christophe Gans is now working on a third movie, Return to Silent Hill. Gans directed the first Silent Hill movie, but the sequel, Revelation, was directed by M.J. Bassett. Producer Victor Hadida (Crimes of the Future) recently confirmed that there would be a return of the iconic monsters (the nurses?) and new designs in the upcoming film.

Gans co-wrote the script in collaboration with William Josef Schneider and Konami game writer, Keichiro Toyama. Considering how much the film industry (especially the horror genre) has changed and grown in the past decade, it will be exciting to see how Gans tackles this project to reflect a more modern horror style. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming film!

When Will Return to Silent Hill Come Out?

With no official release date established by the filmmakers, any guesses on the timeline would be purely speculatory. The recent announcement by Konami regarding new additions to the Silent Hill game franchise gives no clues either, as the games and the new movie are supposed to be released around the same time. However, the movie is currently in production, so it’s likely we will get more updates throughout the remainder of the year. Depending on how long filming and post-production take, Return to Silent Hill may have a release date sometime in 2024.

Is There a Trailer for Return to Silent Hill?

Not quite… but Konami did release the briefest of brief teaser trailers for the new film, accompanied by commentary from director Christophe Gans and producer Victor Hadida. The two of them go into some details about the plot, production process, directorial decisions, and you can see some of the storyboards and concept art! You can watch the video below:

When and Where Is Return to Silent Hill Filming?

Return to Silent Hill is currently expected to begin production sometime in April, with locations in Germany and Eastern Europe.

Who's In the Return to Silent Hill Cast?

Only two cast members have been confirmed so far, with Jeremy Irvine cast in the lead protagonist role of James Sunderland. Irvine is best known for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s 2011 movie, War Horse, and has also starred in Treadstone, the television series based on the Bourne franchise. Playing James’ long-lost love will be Hannah Emily Anderson. In the video game, her character is named “Mary,” but there are some rumors that her name will be changed for the film. Anderson got her breakout role playing Eleanor Bonneville in Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw franchise. She then joined the X-Men franchise as Elaine Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and also starred in The Purge television series.

Is Return to Silent Hill a Reboot or a Sequel?

Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2, which is arguably the most popular installment of the video game series. The game developer, Konami, also recently announced three new games in the franchise, with the intention of marketing the games and the new movie in a way that complements each other. While Silent Hill and Silent Hill: Revelation had continuity between the two movies, Return to Silent Hill will have a separate storyline to drive the film, making it more of a reboot than a proper sequel.

What's the Plot of Return to Silent HIll About?

When James Sunderland receives a strange letter, he learns that there’s a possibility that he can be reunited with his long-lost love. His wife suffered from a terminal illness before presumably succumbing. In order to see her again, he has to return to Silent Hill to find her. When he arrives, he learns that something is extremely off about the town he used to know so well. As he searches for answers, he runs into familiar and new horrors, and the fictional town manifests inner fears, trauma, and guilt in the form of grotesque creatures. He will also most likely have a run-in with “The Order,” which is the cultist group that resides in Silent Hill, performing sacrifices to their deity.

Inspired by the mythical tale of Orpheus, this modern retelling will follow a man as he journeys through hell and back in order to save the love of his life. What dark secrets does James harbor that Silent Hill can use to torment him? The video game had six different endings, with two of them as “joke” endings that are only available upon replaying the game. Without giving too many ending details away, it’s safe to assume that Gans will not be including the “dog” ending in his screenplay.

Where to Watch the Previous Silent Hill Films?

In case you haven’t seen or want to rewatch the first two films, it’s highly recommended and will give you a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming movie.

Silent Hill (2006)

This movie follows a woman (Radha Mitchell) who searches for her missing daughter, Sharon, in an eerily fog-covered town called Silent Hill. Things take a turn as strange and horrifying creatures chase and attack her during her quest to find her child. The movie also stars Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead), and is available to stream on Pluto TV, and for rent or purchase on Amazon

Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)

As a direct sequel to the first movie, this movie follows a now adult Sharon who has been in hiding with her father (Sean Bean). They changed their names in an attempt to escape “The Order,” which is the cult behind her disappearance in the first film. After he is captured by them, Sharon has to return to the town that haunts her childhood in order to save her parents. The film stars Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Malcolm McDowell (Halloween). This movie is available to stream on HBO Max, and is available to rent or purchase on Amazon.

