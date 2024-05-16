The Big Picture Return to Silent Hill brings back iconic character Pyramid Head from the popular horror video game franchise.

The film serves as a reboot of the series after a hiatus, based on the storyline of Silent Hill 2.

Director Christophe Gans returns to the franchise, aiming to capture the horrifying essence of the original games.

While video game adaptations have been all the rage lately, horror-based game adaptations haven't quite taken off in Hollywood. One exception to this rule is Konami's Silent Hill series, and now a glimpse of the highly anticipated next film in the franchise, Return to Silent Hill, has been revealed. The first look at the film was released by Variety ahead of the project being previewed at the Cannes Film Festival, giving audiences a look at the first Silent Hill film in more than a decade.

The first-look image shows off one of the most iconic characters from the video game franchise, Pyramid Head. The character, a monstorous creature in the shape of a pyramid, is one of the most common antagonists in the franchise and often stalks the player. Originally introduced in the second game in the series in 2001, Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head made his on-screen debut in the first Silent Hill film, which was released in 2006. He also played a key role in the 2012 sequel film, Silent Hill: Revelation, as an entity that could be summoned to wreck horrifying havoc. The character's overall design in Return to Silent Hill appears to more closely mimic his original look from the games.

Return to Silent Hill will serve as a reboot of the series after the franchise was paused following the negative reception to Silent Hill: Revelation. The film will be based on the Silent Hill 2 game and stars Jeremy Irvine as James Sunderland and Hannah Emily Anderson as his ex-lover, Mary. When a mysterious letter from Mary calls James back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil, according to a synopsis of the film. While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.

'Silent Hill' Has Remained a Popular Franchise

Image via Aleksandar Letic

The first Silent Hill game was released in 1999, and since then has become one of the most popular horror video game franchises of all time, so it is unsurprising that work is continuing on a reboot of the series. While the first two films in the saga have generally recieved negative reviews, they performed well at the box office for their time, generating a combined $156 million at the global box office on a combined budget of $70 million.

The director of the first film, Christophe Gans, directed Return to Silent Hill from a screenplay he wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and William Josef Schneider. The project is produced by Victor Hadida for Davis Films - best known for producing the Silent Hill and Resident Evil franchises - alongside Molly Hassell for Hassell Free Productions and David Wulf.

No release date for Return to Silent Hill has been announced. The first look at the film can be seen above.