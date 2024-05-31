The Big Picture Return to Silent Hill received a new behind-the-scenes video with director Christophe Gans exploring his creative process and showcasing the sets, characters, and monsters.

The film is a direct adaptation of Silent Hill 2, with Gans returning to the franchise 18 years after helming 2006's Silent Hill.

Gans and the team worked closely with Konami to ensure Return to Silent Hill was a faithful adaptation that could tie in with the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

The fog is rolling in once again as Konami has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek for the live-action video game adaptation Return to Silent Hill from Christophe Gans. Following a preview at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, this video dives into the director’s mindset when bringing the town, its characters, and many of its iconic horrors to life on the big screen. It also provides a proper look at Jeremy Irvine in the lead role as iconic Silent Hill 2 protagonist James Sunderland, as well as a few of the game's other memorable and haunting characters, like Maria (Hannah Emily Anderson) and the nightmarish Pyramid Head.

Return to Silent Hill is set to adapt the events of Silent Hill 2, which is often hailed as one of the greatest horror games of all time and was itself heavily influenced by Crime and Punishment and the works of David Lynch among others. The game follows the troubled James Sunderland who, after losing his wife Mary to an illness three years prior, receives a mysterious letter claiming to be from her beckoning him to Silent Hill. What he finds is a town warped by an unknown force and full of unspeakable horrors threatening to destroy him and figures both familiar and unfamiliar that lead him deeper into the haunting locale's heart. He slowly begins to doubt his own reality, yet continues to push onward in hopes of finding Mary and bringing his nightmare to an end.

Gans opens the sneak peek by professing his love for all things Silent Hill, with the second game, in his eyes, being the most “adult.” Compared to his first film in the franchise, that meant putting a greater focus on psychological horror as it dives into James’s psyche. However, the biggest improvement, he says, came with the production design. As the haunting sets and monsters are shown off, he remarks on how the crew he worked with at every level expressed love and respect for the games and the original film which was reflected in their recreation of Silent Hill 2’s aesthetic. His philosophy toward recreating the twisted and uncanny monsters remains the same though, as he hired trained dancers and acrobats to capture their twitchy movements.

Gans Returns to 'Silent Hill' After 18 Years

Return to Silent Hill is the third film in the big screen Silent Hill franchise and Gans's first film since the Vincent Cassel and Léa Seydoux-led Beauty and the Beast in 2014. It also marks his first trip back to the fog-enveloped city since he helped kick off the film franchise 18 years ago. Although that feature didn't get the warmest reception from critics and audiences, the director and his team, including co-writers Sandra Vo-Anh, William Josef Schneider, and game writer Keichiro Toyama, are collaborating closely with Konami this time around to ensure that the legendary Silent Hill 2 is done justice. That includes tapping the game's legendary composer and producer Akira Yamaoka to help with the project, much to Gans's delight.

Producer Victor Hadida, who previously worked on The Crow, emphasized that Konami was closely involved with the Return to Silent Hill team throughout its development. The film comes at an important time, as a remake of the classic game will be released later this year on October 8. Hadida believes it's vital for the future of the franchise that the two projects are pushed out together in hopes of reintroducing audiences to what the historic video game franchise is capable of in the psychological horror space.

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today. You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

There is no release date yet for Return to Silent Hill. Check out our full guide here for everything we know about the latest adaptation of Konami's survival horror franchise and see the new sneak peek above.