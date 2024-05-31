The Big Picture Return to Silent Hill received its first trailer showing Jeremy Irvine as James Sunderland facing classic Silent Hill monsters like Pyramid Head.

The film is a direct adaptation of Silent Hill 2 with Christophe Gans returning to the franchise as director and co-writer.

Gans and the team worked closely with Konami to ensure Return to Silent Hill was a faithful adaptation that could tie in with the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

The fog is rolling in once again as Konami has unveiled the first trailer for the live-action video game adaptation Return to Silent Hill from director Christophe Gans. Following a preview at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, this short teaser gives a proper look at Jeremy Irvine in the lead role as iconic Silent Hill 2 protagonist James Sunderland, as he explores the titular town and meets the ghoulish locals. Although it runs less than a minute, it also showcases a few of the game's most memorable and haunting characters, like Maria (Hannah Emily Anderson) and the nightmarish Pyramid Head.

Return to Silent Hill is set to adapt the events of Silent Hill 2, which is often hailed as one of the greatest horror games of all time and was itself heavily influenced by Crime and Punishment and the works of David Lynch among others. The game follows the troubled James Sunderland who, after losing his wife Mary to an illness three years prior, receives a mysterious letter claiming to be from her beckoning him to Silent Hill. What he finds is a town warped by an unknown force and full of unspeakable horrors threatening to destroy him and figures both familiar and unfamiliar that lead him deeper into the haunting locale's heart. He slowly begins to doubt his own reality, yet continues to push onward in hopes of finding Mary and bringing his nightmare to an end.

Showing just how faithful an adaptation Gans is making, the teaser opens on a shot-for-shot remake of a memorable scene from the game where James looks at himself in the mirror. It proceeds to retrace his steps through the foggy streets of Silent Hill as he meets Maria, a peculiar figure who bears an uncanny resemblance to his late wife, and others remaining in the town despite the monsters around them. The tension ramps up as James ventures deeper, the town falls darker, and monsters like the bubble head nurses come out of the shadows to attack him. It isn't long before he encounters Pyramid Head dragging its giant cleaver as it tries desperately to get its hands on James.

Gans Returns to 'Silent Hill' After 18 Years

Silent Hill Returns is the third film in the big screen Silent Hill franchise and Gans's first film since the Vincent Cassel and Léa Seydoux-led Beauty and the Beast in 2014. It also brings Gans back to the fog-enveloped city for the first time since he helped kick off the film franchise in 2006 with the Hollywood adaptation Silent Hill penned by Roger Avery. Although that feature didn't get the warmest reception from critics and audiences, the director and his team, including co-writers Sandra Vo-Anh and William Josef Schneider, are collaborating closely with Konami this time around to ensure that the legendary Silent Hill 2 is done justice.

Producer Victor Hadida, who previously worked on The Crow, emphasized that Konami was closely involved with the Return to Silent Hill team throughout its development. The film comes at an important time, as a remake of the classic game will be released later this year on October 8. Hadida believes it's vital for the future of the franchise that the two projects are pushed out together in hopes of reintroducing audiences to what the historic video game franchise is capable of in the psychological horror space.

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” explained producer Victor Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

There is no release date yet for Return to Silent Hill. Check out our full guide here for everything we know about the latest adaptation of Konami's survival horror franchise and see the first trailer below.