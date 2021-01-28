Sony's PS5 exclusive Returnal, developed by Housemarque, will keep fans waiting a bit longer as its original March 19th release date gets delayed.

If you were looking forward to the "intense combat, thrilling exploration, and haunting narrative" teased for the PS5 exclusive Returnal, I'm sorry to say that you'll have to wait a little longer. Previously slotted for a March 19th release, the Housemarque title will now debut on April 30th. Not much of a slide, and it still rolls out this year, but it's just the latest video game to slip down the release date calendar.

Here's the synopsis for Returnal:

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.

Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.

Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Here's how Sony broke the news:

Check out the gameplay trailer below, followed by the announcement trailer:

