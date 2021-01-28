If you were looking forward to the "intense combat, thrilling exploration, and haunting narrative" teased for the PS5 exclusive Returnal, I'm sorry to say that you'll have to wait a little longer. Previously slotted for a March 19th release, the Housemarque title will now debut on April 30th. Not much of a slide, and it still rolls out this year, but it's just the latest video game to slip down the release date calendar.
Here's the synopsis for Returnal:
After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.
Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.
Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.
Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.
Here's how Sony broke the news:
Update: Returnal has a new release date of April 30, 2021. SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 28, 2021
See you in April! pic.twitter.com/xb6IBWJ5TQ
Check out the gameplay trailer below, followed by the announcement trailer:
Leachman is tied for the most indiviual Emmy wins, ever.