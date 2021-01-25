With studios shuffling their release calendars last week, Matt and Adam discuss when it may be safe to go back to the movies.

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about when movie theaters might come back. With a new Presidential Administration in place with a greater emphasis on science, studios are now taking heed of warnings that life in America may not be back to normal until the fall. We discuss how this affects the release date calendar, what we miss about moviegoing, why our current streaming landscape falls short, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Also, just as a heads up, now that we have a new podcast platform, we will be moving to a new channel that will only host Collider Podcast episodes. Be on the lookout for more next week.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Share Share Tweet Email

A Live-Action ‘Harry Potter’ Series Is in Early Development at HBO Max This was as inevitable as Harry having a duel to the death with Voldemort.