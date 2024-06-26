The Big Picture High school reunions are already a nightmare, but add murder to the mix in the film Reunion by Chris Nelson.

The star-studded cast including Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, and more, brings powerhouse comedy to the screen.

Reunion delivers a unique and hilarious take on surviving a deadly high school reunion.

With all the small talk, catching up, and interacting with people you hoped to never have to see again, high school reunions are a horror show. But, toss in murder and now the misery has really gone through the roof. Such is the case in Reunion, a film helmed by Chris Nelson (Date and Switch) that centers on a murder that goes down on the night of a 20-year high school reunion. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, eager audiences can catch a look at one of the mystery comedy’s laugh-out-loud scenes as a group of ex-classmates are forced to not only interact with one another but suss out the killer in their midst. Featuring just a few of the recognizable names starring in the production, the energy between Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Jamie Chung (Grown Ups), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Michael Hitchcock (Waiting for Guffman) tease the power of the movie’s powerhouse comedy ensemble.

Is there any better way to handle one of the most traumatic nights of your life than through song? That’s precisely how Theodore (Hitchcock) and Vivian (Bell) are breaking the tension in Collider’s exclusive Reunion sneak peek. Gathered around a table, former classmates Ray (Howery), Evan (Magnussen), Jasmine (Chung), and Amanda (Dobrev) exchange unsettling glances as two members of their party make up an on-the-spot tune about a murderer hiding among them. After Ray puts an end to their music-making, the group discusses the best way to go about surviving the night, deciding to lock themselves in separate rooms. Offering his aid should the slayer be afoot, Evan may regret his suggestion after Vivian takes a crack at calling out for help.

Who Else Is Involved With ‘Reunion’?

The primary ensemble of Reunion is also joined by Chace Crawford (The Boys), Dianne Doan (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Cassandra Blair (Jury Duty). Sticking to his bread and butter of comedy films, director Nelson preceded his work on Reunion with several features including Ass Backwards, Date and Switch, and The Perfect Date. Distributed by Republic Pictures, the project was co-written by frequent collaborators Willie Block and Jake Emmanuel, who previously worked alongside one another on the adult animated series, Chozen, as well as podcasts including The Edge of Sleep, The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station, and Bad Vibes.

Check out our exclusive Reunion sneak peek above and invite the chaotic high school reunion into your home when the title becomes available for digital purchase on June 28.