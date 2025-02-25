Train to Busan director, Yeon Sang-ho, is continuing his fruitful partnership with Netflix with his next movie, Revelations, set to release on the platform next month. First announced in mid-2024, the project boasts a high-profile creative collaboration between Sang-ho and Academy Award nominee Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), who serves as an executive producer on the film. While Revelations explores a different subject from Sang-ho's 2016 zombie horror hit, parallels can be drawn between the two films, as both involve otherworldly themes. Ahead of its imminent arrival on Netflix, the streamer has unveiled a first look at Revelations with a gripping trailer teasing an action-packed spectacle amid its central mystery.

Adapted from Sang-ho's webtoon of the same name, Revelations is primarily centered on two major characters whose worlds collide when they each set out to seek the truth about a missing person's case. One is the pastor of a local church, Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol), who believes he's received a divine revelation about the culprit responsible for the disappearance of a young churchgoer. The suspect, ex-con Kwon Yang-rae (Shin Min-jae), is made out by Min-Chan after he coincidentally visits the church fresh out of prison. On the other hand, is a troubled detective, Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been), plagued by visions of his dead sister. When he is assigned to work on the missing person's case, Yeon-hui soon draws a connection between Min-chan and Yang-rae. Eventually, all the moving parts collide, igniting tension and intense conflicts.

The trailer reveals a few additional details, including a hint that the pastor may have been wrong about his initial convictions. However, he realizes his error too late and must face the consequences of his actions. "With twisted faith, madness begins," teases a logline from the trailer, and we get a glimpse of said madness as the trailer builds to a crescendo of flashing, chaotic scenes featuring some violent action. The teaser promises that Revelations will deliver intense emotional stakes, an element that Sang-ho handled masterfully in Train to Busan.

What's Coming Next From Yeon Sang-ho?

Yeon Sang-ho has already proven his break-out success was no fluke with subsequent successful releases on Netflix including Seoul Station, the animated prequel to Train to Busan. Others include the science fiction film Jung_E (2023) manga live-action adaptation, Parasyte: The Grey (2024), and the supernatural dark fantasy series Hellbound which premiered in 2021 and has been greenlit for a second season. Sang-ho has even extended his partnership with Hellbound writer, Choi Gyu-seok whom he commissioned to write the screenplay for Revelations. Alongside Hellbound Season 2, Sang-ho is working on upcoming projects including 35th Street produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, the mystery thriller, Face, as well as an adaptation of the classic Japanese sci-fi, The Human Vapor.

Revelations will debut on Netflix worldwide on March 21, 2025. Check out the thrilling trailer above.