Inspired by the classic tale of The Count of Monte Cristo, Revenge follows the story of Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp), a woman seeking revenge against those who framed her late father for a terrorist attack. Now 20 years later, living under a false identity, the new Emily Thorne moves back into her affluent home in the Hamptons, with her sights set on her main targets: Conrad (Henry Czerny) and Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe). Weaving her way into the family's lives, mostly through their eldest son, Daniel (Josh Bowman), Emily goes down her list of names to ruin the lives of those who aided in her father's demise. Thankfully, along the way, she gains new allies like the tech-savvy Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann), who ensures her journey is not a lonely one.

Uncovering dirty secrets and walking through dark paths, this show gripped audiences for four seasons with its thrilling drama and action. Sure, at times its writing went a bit wacky and melodramatic, but the compelling characterizations ultimately kept people going. Apparently, people like a good ol' vendetta story. It also helps when it's led by stellar performances that range from the likes of VanCamp, Stowe and Czerny. Now, with the show ending almost 10 years ago, it seems like a good time to reflect on some of its best episodes, at least according to IMDB.

10 "Revolution" - Season 3, Episode 20

IMDB Ranking: 8.7

With her enemies pushing her into a corner, Emily has no choice but to make some bold decisions. Assuming the false identity of a Homeland Security Agent, she abducts Pascal LeMarchal (Olivier Martinez) and forces his hand. In return, he agrees to secure a confession out of Conrad, in exchange for Victoria's protection, who's now his new financé. Unbeknownst to them both, a plan looms in the background that threatens their future moves.

Victoria is in no way a character that garners any sort of sympathy given the horrible things she's done, but frankly, the brutal death of Pascal is one thing we can feel sorry for. Despite their ups and downs, it did seem like their love for one another was pure. But alas, once again, the paranoia and backstabbing prevailed, with Conrad somehow finding a way to always come out on top. Indeed, this episode shines with every unexpected twist and turn, ultimately setting up Emily to frantically pick up the pieces to get her revenge once and for all.

9 "Sacrifice" - Season 2, Episode 14

IMDB Ranking: 8.7

Desperate to avoid detection from the Initiative, the Graysons scramble to fix the mess of Victoria's impulsive actions, especially with their annual Labor Day party approaching. In the meantime, Emily and Nolan rush out to save Jack (Nick Wechsler) and Amanda (Margarita Levieva) on their honeymoon after discovering the presence of a dangerous stowaway. Unfortunately for them, this leads to a tragic ending with a significant loss.

Where the Initiative subplot gives drama and thrills, it's easily overshadowed by the conflict seen on The Amanda as it results in the first big death of the show. Throughout the series, fans see the complicated evolution of Emily and Amanda's sisterhood. Where rocky at times, and not always perceptible, there's no denying their deep connection, especially since they are forced to confront this by the end of the episode. The shocking death of Amanda is easily the turning point of the season as it reminds Emily - and the fans - of the dire stakes at hand. Incredibly emotional and heartbreaking, "Sacrifice" is an episode that stands out among the rest.

8 "Plea" - Season 4, Episode 22

IMDB Ranking: 8.8

Following her arrest for the alleged murder of Victoria, Emily - now publicly known as Amanda - enlists the help of Nolan and Jack to help to prove her innocence by tracking down the slimy Mason Treadwell (Roger Bart). However, this becomes a much more difficult task after being thrown back in jail. As such, she turns to Ben (Brian Hallisay) for help, who eventually finds merit in her theories. Sadly, like most things in Revenge, this doesn't end all too well.

Seeing Amanda in this frantic state of mind isn't something audiences are used to. As the woman who always seems to be three steps ahead, it's almost exciting to see how she reacts when the cards are completely taken out of her hands. From manipulating the prison system to violently coaxing out information - it's almost as if she's reverted to her juvi days as she showcases her intelligence and conniving ways. Being the penultimate episode of the entire series, huge plot twists aren't too surprising. It's like everyone knew Victoria was still alive. It's just unfortunate that Ben became another innocent victim, caught in the crossfire of Amanda Clarke's vendetta.

7 "Exodus" - Season 3, Episode 10

IMDB Ranking: 8.8

With the big wedding finally here, Emily makes the final preparations for the conclusion of her epic revenge plan. However, when things initially seem to be going well, it all falls apart as the enemies begin to unite. Now, stuck on her honeymoon yacht with a bunch of loose ends, Emily is forced to improvise, but is ultimately met with the biggest blindside that seemingly leads to her death.

Where every season starts with a gripping flash forward, season 3's cliffhanger truly kept every fan on their toes as no one was ready to see Emily's demise. The plan was simple: fake her death on the boat and have Victoria be framed for it all. Unfortunately, with every unexpected factor somehow coming up, Emily's lies appear to catch up with her as Daniel overhears how she faked her pregnancy to trap him in a loveless marriage. Yikes. Yes, their relationship may have been incredibly tumultuous in the days leading up to the wedding. But Daniel being capable of cold-blooded (attempted) murder was not something on anyone's bingo card. "Exodus" proved once again that Revenge masters the art of the plot-twist. It's just a shame that it came at the expense of robbing our anti-hero of her happily ever after with Aiden (Barry Sloane).

6 "Chaos" - Season 1, Episode 15

IMDB Ranking: 8.8

Things go awry at Emily and Daniel's engagement party as Emily's vendetta catches up with her and threatens those she loves (and hates). From a lovers' tiff, to a kidnapping, to a body being found on the beach, the episode lives up to its title, especially since it ends with Daniel being the suspect of a murder.

There are several antagonists throughout the first season of Revenge, but no one truly irritated fans more than Daniel's obnoxious Harvard friend, Tyler (Ashton Holmes). Miraculously finding his way back to the Hamptons, he not only threatens to expose Emily's plans, but he's willing to take innocent lives to do so. Meddling his way into the engagement party, he truly causes maximum chaos, lining the episode with tension and drama. That is, until he overestimates the situation he forced himself into. Let's thank Emily's mysterious mentor, Takeda (Hiroyuki Sanada), for all of that.

5 "Atonement" - Season 4, Episode 10

IMDB Ranking: 9.0

Suspicious of the woman weaving her way into Jack's life, Emily looks into the identity of FBI Agent Kate Taylor (Courtney Ford), much to the dismay of Jack. Meanwhile, Daniel takes the time to reflect on his past, and his family's legacy, as he digests the news of his impending fatherhood. In the end, both story-lines merge together as Emily proves to be right, leading to a major scuffle and a shocking casualty.

From frat boy, to lover boy, to corporate criminal, to troubled being - it's safe to say that Daniel has had one of the more complex character arcs of the show. Fans often looked to the extremes when it came to him, whether it be loving and sympathizing or disgust and hatred. But throughout "Atonement", we finally see Daniel come to terms with his demons as he readies himself to start anew. Of course, though, this never happens. In true Revenge fashion, happiness is taken away, and he ultimately dies a noble death, taking a bullet that was meant for Emily. For all the Demily fans, this was heartbreaking as the two were finally engaging in some banter that reflected their past chemistry. At least fans can at least revel in the fact that the two actors are married in real life.

4 "Reckoning" - Season 1, Episode 22

IMDB Ranking: 9.0

As the Grayson empire continues to crumple, Emily intends to deliver the final blow in the form of an incriminating briefcase, ironically brought in by Daniel. However, upon learning of Nolan's kidnapping by the infamous white-haired man, she prepares for a deadly battle. In the end, her plan for revenge takes a whole new turn as new information comes to light, changing the course of her future.

With the first season going from strength to strength, the finale had some serious expectations, and boy did they deliver. Between Emily's big fight and the looming possibility of David's exoneration, there was a lot at stake. But nothing out-did the jaw-dropping reveals: from Victoria and Lydia supposedly dying in a plane explosion, to Charlotte's (Christa B. Allen) potential overdose, to Amanda's unexpected pregnancy, to Emily's mother being alive - it truly was one bomb after the other. What a way to end a great season.

3 "The Truth: Part 2" - Season 2, Episode 22

IMDB Ranking: 9.1

Following the explosion of Grayson Global, Conrad's devious ploy seems to do its job as he shines in the media with his so-called heroic leadership. Meanwhile, Emily is forced to re-evaluate her quest as an unexpected death occurs in the aftermath of the bombing. Jack is left heartbroken and spirals out of his own sanity, whilst Nolan and Aiden scramble to fix things before their doomed fates are sealed.

Where some would argue season 2 lost its way with the whole Initiative story-line, it at least led to a thrilling end with its two-part finale. In particular, "The Truth: Part 2" is an episode riddled with tension as it established the rising power of the Graysons. This not only led to Declan's devastating death, but also the derailing of Jack who, once again, lost a loved one because of the Graysons' tyranny. Stuck in an enraged state, Jack seeks vengeance and almost assassinates Conrad. But as most Revenge episodes go, it ends shockingly as Emily jumps in the firing line to stop Jack, by revealing how she is Amanda Clarke - shifting the series in a whole new direction.

2 "Impetus" - Season 3, Episode 21

IMDB Ranking: 9.2

With Pascal no longer being able to secure Conrad's confession, Emily takes extreme measures to get it. Assisted by Aiden, it's revealed that she's the one who kidnapped Charlotte - her own half sister- as she hopes it can force a confession out of the Graysons. At the same time, Victoria zooms into her suspicions of Emily and begins to put all the pieces of the last few years together.

Leading up to the third season, most fans were curious as to how long it would really take for Emily to complete her mission. Thankfully, and potentially due to Jack's ultimatum, we finally see it coming together by the end of season 3. Indeed, in the penultimate episode, Conrad finally confesses to his crimes, though not in an honorable way to save his daughter, but rather in a self-righteous villain monologue kind of way. Apparently, all it took was a hidden camera in Charlotte's coat. "Impetus" easily remains as one of the best episodes of Revenge as it finally gave Emily - and the fans - the pure satisfaction of Conrad's downfall.

1 "Execution" - Season 3, Episode 22

IMDB Ranking: 9.4

Finally succeeding in exonerating her father's name, Emily's job is not done. With Conrad behind bars, Victoria still lurks around angry and with a vengeance of her own. Desperate to get back at the person who's taken her loved ones away from her, Victoria crosses a line that leaves Emily heartbroken and distraught. In the end, the two finally come face-to-face, with only one coming out as the victor.

With Emily's happily ever after right in sight, leave it to Victoria to strip it away. Throughout the entire series, there have been several unfortunate deaths, but none hit harder than Aiden's. As the only person who truly understood and accepted Emily, his loss left a lasting impact not only on her, but on all the fans - especially since his life was brutally taken by Victoria. This only made her downfall so much sweeter as Emily manages to secure Victoria's comeuppance by admitting her into a mental asylum. Strutting away with pride knowing that her mission has finally concluded with her enemies trapped and alone behind bars, the real Amanda Clarke can revel in her achievements. This is what makes this episode so great. Finally, our anti-hero gets the justice she deserves. If only this was the series finale. Let's just close our eyes to the reveal of David Clarke being alive.

Revenge can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

